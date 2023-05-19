TOUTLE — Brooklyn Wassell was able to spend her last year at Toutle Lake High School on the court and in the field despite two sports-related knee injuries that kept her on the sidelines.

Wassell said she suffered two right-knee injuries during her high school career — one during basketball her freshman year and another during softball her junior year.

Despite the setbacks on her favorite part of school, the 18-year-old told The Daily News about her perseverance and plans to study nursing out of state.

Q&A

Parents: Casey and Amber Wassell.

Hometown: Toutle.

What are your plans after graduation?

After graduating I am going to Arizona State University to get my registered nursing degree.

What was the biggest struggle to graduate and how did you overcome it?

A big struggle for me was my parents getting divorced, but a bigger struggle for me was having knee issues. I've had two major knee surgeries and that affected me physically obviously, but more so emotionally. I pushed through it and I feel like it made me a better person.

What will you miss most about high school?

I will miss sports most from high school. It has been something I've done since I was little and it’ll be weird not having that anymore.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years I see myself graduated from college and moving back home to my family and friends and working here as an RN and then eventually traveling as a travel nurse.

What would you recommend to someone having difficulty in school?

For someone having difficulty in school, I would recommend that they take a breath and take a look at the bigger picture. Realizing there is a reason and a purpose makes a difference for me.

Who is your biggest inspiration and why?

My biggest inspiration would have to be my dad. I see him work hard for our family and how involved in my life he is. He is always proud of me for my school achievements and has always been my No. 1 fan in sports. He makes sure he can make it to every game and is always supportive. He has helped push me.

If you could talk to anyone, living or dead, who would it be?

If I could talk to anyone dead or alive it would be my grandfather on my dad's side. He passed away before I was born and based on everyone I talked to, he was a great man and it’s unfortunate I didn’t get the pleasure of meeting him and having him in my life.

What would you order for your final meal?

For my final meal I would order anything chicken related.

What is your secret talent?

My secret talent is that I have hyperextended joints. I can bend my arms and legs weird.