RAINIER — Senior Josh Ellis might parlay his athleticism from high school sports into a future career.

The 18-year-old — born and raised in Rainier — played football, basketball and baseball all four years of high school, and is now contemplating becoming a firefighter.

Ellis answered The Daily News questions about his future plans, not-so-secret talent and family’s influence on him.

Q&A

Parents: Tiffany Kelley and Jason Ellis.

Hometown: Rainier.

What are your plans after graduation?

Right now I’m not too sure. I’m thinking about either going into an apprenticeship or a trade school to do a firefighting program. My girlfriend is in nursing school right now and I started to think about it: “How cool would it be if I could go out and be on the front lines like her?”

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I see myself being a firefighter or an EMT. ... Wherever there’s an open job I’ll take it, wherever that might land.

What was your biggest struggle to graduate and how did you overcome it?

Everybody says (school is) hard, but it’s not really hard if you just pay attention in class and turn in (assignments) on time, you’ll be alright. Some days it’s more challenging than others ... I just come to school, get my stuff done, then go to practice or go to games.

What would you recommend to someone having difficulty in school?

Ask for help. Teachers are always willing to help you; it may be after class, before school. If you are having struggles in classes and you don’t know how to get a good grade or get something turned in on time or you have questions about something, always ask.

What will you miss the most about high school?

Seeing everybody in the halls; seeing my friends and seeing my teachers.

Who is your biggest inspiration and why?

My mom, for always pushing me, telling me I can do better, and to give it my all. If I think I’m giving it my all, I just need to keep trying to get better at whatever I may be doing.

If you could talk to anyone, living or dead, who would it be?

My great-grandpa. He was always there for me at my sporting events and everything. He wasn’t able to see me play in high school my last four years, but I know he’s looking over me and telling me I did a great job. I just wish he was here and he could see me walk across the stage to grab my diploma.

What would you order for your last meal?

A big steak.

What is your secret talent?

I don’t really have a secret talent. (But I am a) left handed pitcher in baseball. I think if you talk to righties, it’s a lot harder for righties to do what lefties do. With lefties you can throw a fast ball and it’ll be a curve ball.