Meredith Chesley is ready to get her diploma and start a new chapter, one that will take her across the country to Florida next fall.

The 18-year-old answered questions from The Daily News about her time in school, what she’ll miss most about R.A. Long and how future high school grads can weather the challenges of their early teen years.

Q&A

School: R. A. Long High school.

Hometown: Longview.

Parents: Susan and Chad Chesley.

What are your plans after graduation?

My plan after graduation is to attend the University of Tampa to major in nursing!

What was the biggest struggle to graduate and how did you overcome it?

My biggest struggle to graduate would definitely be the motivation through online school and the COVID-19 pandemic which was during my sophomore year. I overcame it by figuring out how to learn and grow independently which led me to where I am today.

What will you miss most about high school?

I am going to miss the R. A. Long community the most when I graduate. This includes school events, sporting events, the volleyball team, my teachers, my underclassmen friends, and the school spirit you feel walking through the hallways. I have so many great memories at R. A. Long and it is all thanks to the amazing community.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years I see myself with a job as a labor and delivery nurse somewhere in the sun with the plan of going back for my master’s degree to become either a physician assistant or a nurse practitioner.

What would you recommend to someone having difficulty in school?

My advice to someone who is having difficulty in school would be to reach out when you are struggling. Your teachers are always willing to help and want you to succeed. Ask lots of questions and utilize all of your resources!

Who is your biggest inspiration and why?

My biggest inspiration would have to be my mom. My mom is the strongest person I know and is always involved in everything. I really don’t know how she does it all but I hope to be like her one day.

If you could talk to anyone, living or dead, who would it be?

If I could talk to anyone, living or dead, I would talk to my grandpa Wayne. He always had the best advice and lit up every room he was in. I would love to catch him up on the past six years.

What would you order for your final meal?

For my last meal, I would order my mom’s chicken enchiladas and a chocolate milkshake.

What is your secret talent?

My secret talent is that I can make a perfect swirl with frozen yogurt.