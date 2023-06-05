Graduation is getting closer by the day, and for one Longview high school senior, it's a time of reflection.

Maria Vera-Alvarez, 18, will graduate from Mark Morris High School with her peers this weekend in the school gymnasium.

Vera-Alvarez responded to a questionnaire from The Daily News where she detailed how the pandemic affected her high school experience, where she's going after she gets her diploma and what advice she would tell future graduates.

Q&A:

Hometown: Longview.

Parents: Gildardo Vera-Carranza and Maria Alvarez-Radillo.

What are your plans after graduation?

My plans after graduation are to attend Western Washington University where I will be majoring in special education in hopes of becoming a special education teacher in the future.

Stay up to date on Lower Columbia news, wherever you go Easily access the latest Lower Columbia news in an app that lets you select the topics that matter most to you.

What was the biggest struggle to graduate and how did you overcome it?

My biggest struggle to graduate was coming back to school and working to form good habits again after having to do school virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. Facing a lack of social interaction and losing a lot of communication with my peers and teachers was really difficult for me, but we were luckily able to come back to school by the end of my sophomore year.

What will you miss most about high school?

I will miss my friends, teachers and the environment in which I have made so many memories these past four years. I have been going to school with a lot of the same familiar faces for a long time and have had some of the same teachers for multiple years in high school who I will no longer see every day. I will miss the daily exchange of smiles, waves and hello's in the hallways from these friends, teachers and acquaintances so much!

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years, I hope that I will be happily pursuing my career as a special education teacher. I see myself trying to live somewhere closer to my family and hopefully working to achieve some of my personal goals in life.

What would you recommend to someone having difficulty in school?

My advice would be to ask for help and advocate for yourself when you need it. Holding it in and assuring that you can handle it on your own can become overwhelming and harmful, so reaching out to a support system or someone else who can help you get through whatever it is you're having difficulty with in school will make a big difference!

Who is your biggest inspiration and why?

One of my biggest inspirations is my oldest sister, Monica. She was the first in my family to go to college/university and has paved the way for the rest of my siblings to follow in her footsteps. She has been a major support to me and my family, and is always working extremely hard. She has overcome a number of challenges in life, but has never strayed away from being an amazing role model.

If you could talk to anyone, living or dead, who would it be?

If I had the opportunity to talk to anyone living or dead, I would choose to talk to my grandma, Mama Moni. She is living, but I am not very close with her, nor am I able to communicate with her often because she can no longer hear well and lives on a small ranch in Mexico. I would love to have a long, real conversation with her about her life and experiences because I know that she has overcome a lot in her lifetime.

What would you order for your final meal?

This is a hard question, but I would order two pieces of sushi, ceviche and some of my mom's tamales.

What is your secret talent?

My secret talent is that I can continuously pop my ankles loudly.