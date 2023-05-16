Roxy Remmers has been attending Kelso Virtual Academy since her sophomore year, giving her more time to focus on her passion of horses. Remmers answered The Daily News questions about her upcoming graduation, overcoming procrastination and plans to use her passion in her future career.

Q&A

Parents: Terrisa and Caleb Remmers.

Hometown: Kelso.

What are your plans after graduation?

I'm going to go to an equine dentistry school (in Glenns Ferry, Idaho). Then I want to find a two-year vet technician school to have the background in giving horses medication.

What was your biggest struggle to graduate and how did you overcome it?

It was keeping the motivation to get my work done and finish the year strong. I procrastinate and I will get behind but I always have the opportunity to get back ahead. I deal with the motivation one day at a time, I just have to get a burst of focus ... to get my work done and it kind of goes from there.

What are you going to miss about high school?

When I found out that KVA was a thing I found it super interesting. I was able to ride my horse more. I worked on school whenever I had the time to around that. It's all online now so I don't see as many other students. The thing I'm going to miss most is the teachers, especially Mrs. Hyde and Mrs. Hiatt. Hiatt was my teacher for two years ... and she was always there for me and willing to have a conversation. We'd be on the phone for 30 minutes having a good talk and I'll always remember her for that.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

The vet tech work is my longterm goal. There's a high demand for it. I always wanted to do something with horses but I never knew what it was going to be until recently, when I had the opportunity to work with someone who does (equine dentistry) for a living.

What would you recommend to someone having difficulty in school?

My biggest advice would be to keep pushing because there are days when you will have no motivation and procrastinate, and there are days when you will want to get it all done. In the end it'll all even out for you.

Who is your biggest inspiration and why?

My grandpa. He's the one who got me involved with horses. I've been riding basically since I could walk and he's been the No. 1 supporter. There were a lot of people who helped teach me but he was really important.

If you could talk to one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Bayleigh Choate. She became a professional barrel racer at 19. I look up to her a lot and she inspires me to push harder when I'm at a race. (Choate was the 2022 Rookie of the Year for the Women's Professional Rodeo Association.)

What would you order for your final meal?

My dad is really good at cooking meat. I love it when he makes prime rib; he'll make mashed potatoes and green beans to with it. That's my favorite.