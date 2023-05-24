Katelyn Anshutz, a senior at Kelso High School, doesn’t let a physical disability stop her achievements. The 18-year-old already has plans to earn a master’s degree.

Anshutz answered The Daily News’ questions about her favorite high school class, what she plans to study in college, and the late rapper she’d like to meet.

Q&A

Parents: Brian and Breann Anshutz.

Hometown: Born in Corvallis.

What are your plans after graduation?

My plans are to go to the Oregon Institute of Technology and study applied psychology. I am interested in psychology because the study presents me with the opportunity to learn about mental illness, and provides me with the education to help others, which is something I am very passionate about.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years I hope to almost have my masters in behavioral analysis. I would also hope to be financially stable with my own place.

What was your biggest struggle to graduate and how did you overcome it?

Something I struggled with in high school was learning to adapt to online learning. I think the biggest challenge that I had to overcome was coming back to in-person. However thanks to my strong support system in AVID (a college readiness program) I was able to make the change back to in-person. AVID is a class that I’ve been in since seventh grade. It has taught me a lot and has better prepared me for college and adulthood.

What would you recommend to someone having difficulty in school?

Anytime anybody asks for help, I always try and make them recognize how much resources we have here at Kelso High School and how caring and understanding many teachers are about situations ... Having a physical disability didn’t really impact my high school career, thanks to the resources and the kindness of the staff and teachers. I really appreciate how they never made me feel out of place and made sure that I never thought an activity was out of reach for me.

What will you miss the most about high school?

I will miss my AVID peers and all of the teachers who have went beyond to support me in all my desires. One thing I’ll never forget about senior year is Mrs. Walker, our new principal. Her (arrival) has not only changed my senior year but many other high schoolers’ careers.

Who is your biggest inspiration and why?

My biggest inspiration is my step-mom. She has worked so hard her whole life and has shown me different perspectives of life throughout my childhood. Whether it was her taking me to volunteer at the community house or late-night talks at our own house, she has helped me become openminded and optimistic for the years ahead of me.

If you could talk to anyone, living or dead, who would it be?

I think I’d have a conversation with the artist Mac Miller. I have always been intrigued with the way he articulated his lyrics.

What would you order for your last meal?

Although I eat pasta too much already, I would make it my last meal still.