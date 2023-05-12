KALAMA — Despite a tumultuous 2020 — starting with the COVID-19 pandemic and ending with heart surgery — senior Elyse DiCristina is graduating next month at the top of her class.

Along with a full-slate of difficult classes, DiCristina, 18, played four years of varsity soccer, three years of track, was first-chair flute in pep band and volunteers at the Humane Society of Cowlitz County on the weekends.

Teacher Ken White said DiCristina stands out as a steady presence in the classroom and on the field and is always willing to be involved.

DiCristina answered The Daily News' questions about her anticipation for graduation and move across country to attend her dream school.

Q&A

Parents: Marlene and Peter DiCristina

Hometown: Kalama, I basically grew up here. ... I've been at this school since kindergarten.

What are your plans after graduation?

I’m attending Bowdoin College in Maine and plan to study psychology to be an industrial organizational psychologist. It’s a corporate job to help marketing and the workplace environment improve. I thought it would be cool, I like the business aspect. The money is good as well.

My dad used to work in psychology and he liked it. It was my mom’s favorite class in college. I thought it always sounded interesting.

(I picked Bowdoin) because my mom went there and she liked it. It's a Little Ivy (League), my dream school.

What was the biggest struggle to graduate and how did you overcome it?

Sophomore year, the pandemic made learning online difficult.

(In October 2020) I was diagnosed with WPW (Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, an extra signaling pathway between the heart’s upper and lower chambers causing a fast heartbeat. The condition usually isn't life threatening, but can cause serious heart problems, according to the Mayo Clinic). Doing sports became difficult.

I was carrying groceries and my heart was beating fast. My mom (a doctor) used my Apple Watch to take an EKG (electrocardiogram, which records the electrical signal from the heart to check for conditions).

I had experienced symptoms of WPW for years prior, mistaking them for symptoms of anxiety.

I was able to get cured. In December 2020, I had surgery, a cardiac ablation (a procedure to scar tissue to block irregular electrical signals). I'm able to play sports again. I've mostly been OK now.

What will you miss most about high school?

My friends. When I go to Maine, I won’t see people, probably until the reunion.

I really like all the teachers, they're really supportive. I don't have a class I dislike.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Hopefully trying to get a Ph.D. I don’t know what graduate school I’m going to go to, but I just want to make it there.

What would you recommend to someone having difficulty in school?

Try to manage your time well and reach out to teachers because they’re willing to give assistance.

Who is your biggest inspiration and why?

Martin Luther King, Jr. for everything he stood up for. It's inspirational to see people really fighting for what they believe in. I think that's a beautiful thing.

If you could talk to anyone, living or dead, who would it be?

Bob Ross. I like art. His show is very calming and fun to watch. He would be a fun person to talk to. I wonder what’s going on in his mind.

What would you order for your final meal?

Steak and broccolini. For dessert, flan. My mom makes really good flan.

What is your secret talent?

I can read pretty quickly. I like to read a lot and spend my free time doing that. With school work, it helps to be on top of that. Also memorization, I know the entire periodic table because of a song.