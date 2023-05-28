Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CASTLE ROCK— Tyson Chonzena is only 19 years old, but he’s already faced struggles of a much older man.

Despite the loss of his mother and his battle with depression, Chonzena was able to pick up his low grades and is headed to graduation in June.

The senior answered The Daily News questions about his struggles with mental health, advice for people with similar hardships, and his “pro tip” for high school students.

Q&A

Hometown: Castle Rock.

Parents: Ty Chonzena and Jenny Chonzena.

What are your plans after graduation?

To get an entry-level job. I know if I work hard, I will succeed.

What was the biggest struggle to graduate and how did you overcome it?

I was failing and had low grades by the end of first semester, and Ms. Ingalls stayed after school nearly every day during that time for two to three hours helping me with schoolwork, (which) led me to pass all of my classes right before grades were final. (She) still helps me out on Thursdays when I decide I need help ... what really helped me all the way up to today was Ms. Ingalls. Pro tip: Always befriend a teacher, it helps.

What will you miss most about high school?

I would say my friends. I would love to see them again after school, and same thing with teachers. I will miss them; I’ve always been on good terms with them.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Doing well and (being) happy. I think I will make a good income, live in an apartment, enjoy my hobbies — gaming is my favorite hobby (in moderation) — and maybe start new hobbies (involving) sports. I never tried sports before in school. I think it would be cool.

What would you recommend to someone having difficulty in school?

Keep working hard or change things up and work smarter, not harder. Ask for help when you need it and never give up because your graduation is around the corner for freshmen and seniors. If you have trouble with attendance and feel like giving up, don’t. If you are anything like me, or many other people you had or have depression, you (are) over sleeping or lacking sleep, (but you) can pick yourself up. It’s definitely easier said than done. ... If that’s not enough, let it be known to people. Talk with your therapist about it and if you don’t have one, try and get one; there is no shame in asking for a therapist.

Who is your biggest inspiration and why?

God. He has changed my life in so many ways (including) the way I think and how I feel about things, and helped me through a lot of hard times that I couldn’t do it alone.

If you could talk to anyone, living or dead, who would it be?

My mom, she passed away suddenly. I would like to say my goodbyes since I never got to.

What would you order for your final meal?

Steak; I have always loved beef. I think it would be nice as my final last meal on this earth.

What is your secret talent?

I can overcome difficult life challenges.