Standout Grad: After senior-year injury, Woodland athlete finds new focuses

WOODLAND — Daymon Gressett summed up the lessons from his senior year in a word: balance.

Gressett had planned to close out his last year with the same focus as his previous two, playing running back for the Woodland High School football team and driving in runs on the baseball team.

Those plans were derailed when he suffered multiple severe leg injuries after scoring a touchdown during the second game of the school year. As he rehabilitated and got used to walking again, Gressett said he began focusing on other parts of the school and made himself available as a support system for students who were struggling.

"That’s when it clicked that if I can’t be on the field with everyone, how else can I impact my peers and teammates?" Gressett said.

Feeling at home

Gressett liked Woodland High School since he transferred from Kelso after his freshman year. During his first day touring the school, he remembered a teammate ran out of class to greet him in the hallway.

"That’s when I knew this was going to be my home right away," Gressett said.

Gressett tore his ACL, MCL and fractured his tibia in four places during the September game against La Center. He missed more than a week of school while laid up at home and went through multiple recovery surgeries, including one to install titanium pins in his knee.

As he returned to school, Gressett found different ways to stay involved with the teams. Woodland didn't have a running backs coach this year, so Gressett became a de-facto leader for the unit over the second half of the season. He trained and spent time with the baseball team during the spring, hoping unsuccessfully he would be able to play in some games before the season ended.

"It says a lot about his character that he was willing to do that and shows how much he cares about his teammates," Woodland High School Athletic Director Paul Huddleston said.

‘Carry the torch’

The time away from school and sports made Gressett reconsider the importance of his academic success. He began focusing more on his classes, including creative writing, which became one of his favorite subjects.

Gressett also actively started reaching out to other students, talking to people in the hallways or during lunch to form connections. Gressett said he had not been very outgoing with students outside of the teams until after COVID-19 shifted classes online. He said going through an emotional slump in the weeks after the injury gave him a new perspective.

"There are kids here who are going through that feeling every day. I felt I had to do something to help," Gressett said.

Hewants to make sure his push for positivity stays around at the high school after he graduates. He said he's been talking to younger students to find people who can "carry the torch" of his outreach efforts.

Gressett will attend Pacific Lutheran University in the fall. He plans to major in kinesiology, which could help him land a job at a public school's fitness program. The major combines Gressett's history playing sports with the more social side of his interests.

He also will be part of Pacific Lutheran's football team, which Huddleston called a testament to Gressett's strong work ethic.

"We want our players to have grit, no matter what the challenges are they're facing, and it doesn't surprise me about Daymon. He works harder than an average person would," Huddleston said.

