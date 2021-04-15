Standardized testing postponed in Washington schools; teachers encouraged to focus on lost learning

Students statewide will not take standardized testing this spring for the second year in a row, and instead will take the tests in the fall to allow teachers to make the most of remaining teaching hours.
The Washington State Department of Education announced the change this week.
“Educators across the state can now focus on engaging their students and families over the last two months of school (and) supporting their academic and social-emotional needs as we prepare for a comprehensive opening of our public schools this fall,” State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said in a press release.
Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said while he saw the reason to take the tests in the fall to measure where students are after a more than a year of disrupted learning, he also said administering the tests is labor intensive for staff.
“Setting up the testing doesn’t just happen like that,” Zorn said. “It takes time.”
While tests could provide a baseline of pandemic related learning loss, Zorn said the district would take its direction from the state.
Reykdal said even if the state decided to test in the spring, the results would be unreliable because of “inequitable access to supports for remote learners” and the number of students and families who likely would opt out.
The state office of education submitted a proposal to the U.S. Department of Education to reduce the number of students who take state tests this spring, as well as the number of hours spent on the tests on March 25, but Reykdal said “in the end, we had different values.”
“They were seeking to test as many students as possible this spring, and we know this approach did not support the mental health of Washington’s students; nor is it the best use of our limited remaining in-person instructional hours this spring,” he said.
Washington students will take the Smarter Balanced Assessments and the Washington Comprehensive Assessment of Science in the fall for the grade they are in currently, which Reykdal said will satisfy federal testing requirements. About 700,000 students are expected to take the tests.
The future of all state testing is also under consideration, Reykdal said, as the “federally mandated testing system that has been driving too much local decision-making for the past 20 years is not achieving the intended result of closing opportunity and achievement gaps.”
“Summative assessments are one way to measure our progress, but they should no longer drive our strategies,” he said.
Instead, the department will explore how to “substantially reduce” the length of state assessments, review other states’ assessment waivers and analyze which federal and state laws “will need to be changed to transform our assessment system.”
In Oregon, officials unsuccessfully proposed replacing the statewide exams with tests offered by school districts, according to the Seattle Times. The state then modified its waiver request and proposed to offer tests for all students — but only in certain subjects, similar to a plan in Colorado, which federal officials approved. Portland Public Schools announced this week it was not going to administer tests to students altogether, risking legal repercussions by the federal government.
Reykdal said he believes that the state can create a “bold and rigorous method to address state-level accountability that can be delivered at a fraction of the cost and a fraction of the time we currently spend testing our students.”