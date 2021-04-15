Standardized testing postponed in Washington schools; teachers encouraged to focus on lost learning

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

The state office of education submitted a proposal to the U.S. Department of Education to reduce the number of students who take state tests this spring, as well as the number of hours spent on the tests on March 25, but Reykdal said “in the end, we had different values.”

“They were seeking to test as many students as possible this spring, and we know this approach did not support the mental health of Washington’s students; nor is it the best use of our limited remaining in-person instructional hours this spring,” he said.

Washington students will take the Smarter Balanced Assessments and the Washington Comprehensive Assessment of Science in the fall for the grade they are in currently, which Reykdal said will satisfy federal testing requirements. About 700,000 students are expected to take the tests.

The future of all state testing is also under consideration, Reykdal said, as the “federally mandated testing system that has been driving too much local decision-making for the past 20 years is not achieving the intended result of closing opportunity and achievement gaps.”

“Summative assessments are one way to measure our progress, but they should no longer drive our strategies,” he said.