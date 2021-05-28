Stand-out grads: Woodland stepsisters help each other overcome

Kessa Blankenship and Anabel Cusic

School: Woodland High School

Age: 18

Hometown: Woodland

Parents: Lori and James Jourdan

Plans: Anabel will take baking and culinary courses at Clark College and Kessa will join the U.S. Army.

If you could talk to anyone, living or dead, who would it be? Kessa would talk to George Washington, because he also was in the military for a really long time, but he made the choices he made and built what we have today. Anabel would talk to Gordon Ramsey, because he’s a really good chef and she could get some tips from him.

What would you order for your final meal? Anabel would have her dad’s jailhouse burrito, and Kessa would have a doughnut.

What is your secret talent? Kessa’s secret talent is singing and Anabel’s is crocheting.