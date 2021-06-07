Stand-out grad: Toutle Lake's Riley Walsh has her sights set on helping others

When it came time to choose where to go to college, Walsh’s decision was an easy one.

“When I was applying that was the first one on my list because I really genuinely love Corvallis, I’ve always felt safe in the area,” she said. “So when I got accepted the decision was already made for me. It felt right.”

At Toutle Lake, Walsh was a member of the Honor Society and spent time as the school’s ASB treasurer as a junior and secretary as a senior. Over the last four years, Walsh said she found out a lot about herself, especially in terms of the workload she can handle as she balanced high school classes and college courses as part of the running start program at Lower Columbia College.

“I think that I’ve grown a lot in my confidence in myself, because I’ve seen that even though I’ve had really tough classes, that it’s still doable regardless,” she said. “It just takes a lot of hard work and dedication. I think I’ve definitely learned how to manage my time a lot better.”

Down the road, Walsh couldn’t picture one specific career that she is currently set on. She mentioned the potential of a human rights attorney or a traditional psychologist. Whatever she decides to do, she knows what she wants to accomplish.