Stand-out grad: Toutle Lake's Riley Walsh has her sights set on helping others

A normal assignment in a psychology class sent Toutle Lake senior Riley Walsh down a rabbit hole, but she came away with a purpose that she plans to pursue after she graduates this spring.
“I took a psychology class at Toutle with Mark Benson and he really gave us a lot of leeway to write about current issues,” Walsh said. “I actually picked up on one about people in North Korea and how women in North Korea, specifically, always have a really hard time getting makeup products.”
The assignment evolved and gave Walsh a taste of how environment and upbringing can impact the way a person develops.
“That eventually made me write a paper on how living in North Korea actually affects people’s brain structures, and it’s causing a genetic change in how their frontal amygdala is shaped,” she said. “So it’s making all of their reactions to the world around them so much more dramatic and they can’t really interpret facial expressions.”
The assignment stuck with Walsh and helped her realize that she can do her part to help others in need. She already has enrolled in the Oregon State University Honors College and plans to study political science, but also is open to the idea of psychology.
“There’s a lot of issues in the world and all of them tie directly back to political science, psychology and sociology and how we just interact as humans together,” she said. “I think it’s really interesting just kind of getting to see what drives humans to be the way that we are.”
Benson already knew Walsh before she attended Toutle Lake High School. Not only did she take a class with him in middle school, but her father, Art, also teaches at the school. Benson noticed Walsh’s potential early, but it was in psychology where she truly shined.
“She is super conscientious and always does more than she has to do,” Benson said of Walsh’s work in class. “It was always a real pleasure to read her work because it was exceptional.”
Benson also said he hopes to see more students with the passion and determination of Walsh in the future.
“She is a very rare student,” he said. “Students like her don’t come around all that often.”
While at Toutle Lake, Walsh competed in both volleyball and track and field. She credits sports — specifically volleyball — as some of her favorite experiences in high school. She said volleyball helped put her on the path to finding herself and that she will carry it with her as she moves on from Toutle Lake.
“(Volleyball) really made me push myself,” Walsh said. “I started out going into freshman year and I could not run to save my life.”
In addition to pushing her to be a better version of herself, volleyball also helped Walsh find her next step.
“We actually got to go and do a tournament at Oregon State University in May and so I went there two years in a row,” she said. “I just got to walk around campus and there’s really, honestly no other way to describe it except for when I stepped foot on campus it just felt like home.”
When it came time to choose where to go to college, Walsh’s decision was an easy one.
“When I was applying that was the first one on my list because I really genuinely love Corvallis, I’ve always felt safe in the area,” she said. “So when I got accepted the decision was already made for me. It felt right.”
At Toutle Lake, Walsh was a member of the Honor Society and spent time as the school’s ASB treasurer as a junior and secretary as a senior. Over the last four years, Walsh said she found out a lot about herself, especially in terms of the workload she can handle as she balanced high school classes and college courses as part of the running start program at Lower Columbia College.
“I think that I’ve grown a lot in my confidence in myself, because I’ve seen that even though I’ve had really tough classes, that it’s still doable regardless,” she said. “It just takes a lot of hard work and dedication. I think I’ve definitely learned how to manage my time a lot better.”
Down the road, Walsh couldn’t picture one specific career that she is currently set on. She mentioned the potential of a human rights attorney or a traditional psychologist. Whatever she decides to do, she knows what she wants to accomplish.
“I just want to be making a difference, that’s my biggest thing,” she said. “I don’t want to go into a career that I feel like is going to have no impact. I’ve talked to a lot of people around here and I just really feel like a lot of people need more attention in our society…I want to be able to let people know that they matter and that other people see them.”