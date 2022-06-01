Stand-out Grad: Toutle Lake senior learns to balance chronic disease with school

TOUTLE — Emma Lienhard's high school career has been consumed with babysitting, creative writing honors and learning to manage a chronic disease.

Lienhard was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes the summer before eighth grade, and since then, the soon-to-be graduate has learned to balance the ups and downs of her fluctuating sugar levels during busy school days, culminating in her Toutle Lake High School graduation this spring.

Lienhard plans to follow in her mom's footsteps by studying to become a teacher and fulfill her altruistic goals.

2022 Stand-Out Grads Stand-out Grad is an annual series featuring local public high school seniors who have overcome hardships big and small before graduation. The…

"I love helping people and I love kids," she said. "I want to do my best to make a difference."

Diagnosis

Lienhard was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes after she started sleeping constantly, was incessantly thirsty and lost about 60 pounds.

"My body was shutting down what wasn't essential," she said.

Her disease was recognized at Randall Children's Hospital in Portland. By the time she was dismissed, she could give herself insulin shots and check her blood sugar.

"Diabetes in itself is pretty complicated and hard to manage," she said.

When her blood sugar is low, Lienhard said she grows tired, and needs to eat or drink to kick her sugar levels up.

When her blood sugar is high, Lienhard said she's more vocal and stubborn. It's harder to remember school lessons; she gets dizzy. Once, while driving home from school while levels were up, she unknowingly found herself in the wrong lane. She had to pull over and call her dad, an EMT, to pick her up.

Emma Lienhard School: Toutle Lake High School. Age: 18. Hometown: Toutle, but attended a Chehalis school before her junior year. Parents: Traci and Garry Lienhard. Plans: Attend Lower Columbia College, then transfer to Washington State University Vancouver to become an elementary school teacher. If you could talk to anyone, living or dead, who would it be? "Probably my grandma. I lost her last December." What would you order for your final meal? "Spaghetti." What is your secret talent? "Probably being able to be with pretty stubborn animals. We have pretty head-strong cattle at our house and I can walk up and pet them."

Type 1 diabetes is a genetic condition that prevents the pancreas from making insulin, which controls the amount of sugar in the blood and gives you energy, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Type 1 diabetes is less common than type 2 diabetes, which is associated with obesity and an inactive lifestyle. One in 10 Americans has type 2 diabetes, reports the CDC.

'So many people who care'

At Toutle Lake High School, where Lienhard transferred her junior year, classmates are open minded and eager to learn about the disease, she said.

"I'm really blessed where I go to school," she said.

Diabetes didn't stand in Lienhard's way of success. Her first year at Toutle, fellow students voted for Lienhard to win first place in a creative writing contest in which she wrote about a dog stitched together from different canine body parts in a Frankenstein-like horror tale.

Ryan Taft assigned the creative writing assignment.

"Emma is one of those rare students who reminded teachers why they wanted to teach in the first place," he said. "I can honestly say that Emma made my job a joy."

Lienhard joined cheerleading in the fall, babysat in her spare time and barreled and transported hay in the summers for extra cash. She said she's overcome battles with anxiety and depression, common conditions of people diagnosed with diabetes.

After graduation, Lienhard plans to attend Lower Columbia College for her prerequisite classes, and later transfer to Washington State University Vancouver to become an elementary school teacher. Her mom, and career inspiration, works at a Chehalis elementary school.

For people who are experiencing struggles today, Lienhard has one piece of advice: Don't wait to seek help.

"The longer you wait, the worse you can get," she said. "There are so many people who care."

Stand-out Grad is an annual series featuring local public high school seniors who have overcome hardships big and small before graduation. The series will run through early June, prior to schools' graduation ceremonies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.