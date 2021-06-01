Stand-out grad: Rainier senior a leader in the classroom and on the field

Reese Schimmel

School: Rainier High School

Age: 18

Hometown: Rainier

Parents: Eric and Lori Schimmel

Plans: Attend Central Washington University and study business and marketing.

If you could talk to anyone, living or dead, who would it be? I guess I would say Lauren Chamberlain, she’s a softball icon, I would talk to her because she's so iconic in softball industry and does so much for young athletes and the softball industry.

What would you order for your final meal? That’s so hard. I would say chicken fettuccine alfredo. I’m a pasta lover, anything pasta.

What is your secret talent? I can kind of juggle.