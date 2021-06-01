Stand-out grad: Rainier senior a leader in the classroom and on the field

RAINIER — No matter where Reese Schimmel is — in the classroom at Rainier High School, on the basketball court or on the softball field — she gets things done and inspires others to do the same.
“The way she’s able to lead people is truly phenomenal,” said Schimmel’s teacher and coach Shanda Wagner. “It’s quite impressive for someone so young do it in a way that doesn’t call people out, but motivates them to jump on the bandwagon.”
Schimmel has been involved in the student government program throughout high school and is senior class president. She also plays softball and basketball, and participates in cheerleading during games and competitively.
The Rainier senior said she likes being involved in school and sports to get the maximum learning opportunities from her time as a student.
“I love my school. I love my community,” Schimmel said. “I can’t imagine graduating from anywhere else. … I just love having the opportunity to create inclusivity and opportunities for students to be involved in school and get them pumped for sporting events, plan dances and make it fun.”
Wagner, Schimmel’s English and leadership teacher, as well as softball and basketball coach, said her student always tries to make it so people are proud to be from Rainier.
“It doesn’t matter where she is, these kids are looking up to her because they just know she’s going to lead them down the right path,” Wagner said. “She knows how to win. People follow behind her because she has the experience, grit and determination.”
Schimmel said attending school virtually or only a couple days a week because of the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult because student leadership is really hands on. The change made student leaders think outside the box to create a news channel for video announcements, she said. The Rainier News Network will continue beyond the pandemic as a way for everyone to be involved, Schimmel said.
“Being involved has allowed me and some of my friends to be able to make the most out of high school,” she said. “Doing all that has helped me with life skills, people skills, communication and time management while allowing me to have a fun four years.”
At Central Washington University this fall, Schimmel plans to study business and marketing while playing softball.
“I chose Central because I like how it’s a smaller school, and it feels like home because the community is super involved with the athletics there, like in Rainier,” she said.
A business class first sparked Schimmel’s interest in marketing her junior year. She said it was “super cool” to learn different ways to market products and create digital advertisements.
“I’m a super talkative person,” she said. “Being face-to-face, the persuasive side of marketing I think I’m pretty good at that.”
Schimmel said she’s played softball for “as long as I can remember,” and she’s excited to continue in college.
“I think it’s a great way to go into a school with a solid group of people you’re close to on your team, have that backbone of support while also getting help through scholarships to pursue your degree.”
Wagner said attending Central will be a fun new chapter for Schimmel.