Stand-out Grad: R.A. Long senior gets full-ride to USC for future in dance choreography

Cardin Chung considers dance a universal language, an expression of the soul that connects with anyone who watches it.

In first grade he was fascinated by dancers at a local hip hop group in Longview and was forever stuck with an enthusiasm for all dance styles.

"People can understand movement by watching it, and getting feelings and stories being told through movement without words," said Chung, a soon-to-be graduate of R.A. Long High School and the Lower Columbia College's Running Start program.

Chung took the time to learn more than just hip hop — he trained in jazz, ballet and contemporary styles.

As a high school freshman at the time, Chung auditioned for and got an on-screen dancing role in the music video "Rescue Me" filmed in Silverton, Oregon and released May 17, 2019, by pop-rock band OneRepublic.

"It was really cool, being able to be part of such a big name, but it's also really nerve-wracking because that's industry-defining and your reputation rides on it," Chung said, recalling how the onset experience spurred a career goal of becoming an international dance choreographer.

A prestigious dance school took notice.

University of Southern California's Glorya Kaufman School of Dance, which boasts alumni who go on to work as dance production coordinators and internationally recognized dancers, accepts about 30 students out of 700 applicants. It's an acceptance rate of about 4%.

Chung was one of those 30 accepted students this year, and earned a full-ride scholarship to attend. He'll study dance with a minor in musical jazz studies.

For most, that would probably be enough.

But not for Chung.

He's considering going for the progressive degree program at USC, which allows students to pursue a graduate degree as an undergraduate.

Chung said he wants to get his master's in public administration, as he realizes the international dance world requires a lot of self-work and wants to learn about how to run a business.

"Initially I was anxious but I've kind of shifted that mindset because I realized I don't need to prove myself to the world," Chung said. "We're all trying to get somewhere and there's no point in me getting anxiety over the competitiveness of it."

His passions outside of dance include music, which goes hand-in-hand with choreography. He plays piano and alto saxophone, and wants to learn as many instruments as possible.

At Lower Columbia College's Running Start program, Chung as a high school student tutors college students in calculus. He said he enjoys the process of learning, especially in math, literature and psychology classes.

J.D. Ott, Chung's former Advanced Placement U.S. History teacher, said Cardin always worked hard in class and brought a great attitude.

"I hope he continues with that energy he had here at R.A. Long, and I hope he brings that to USC," Ott said. "He's definitely right for that environment."

What set Chung apart, Ott said, was the student's desire to question the world around him and always wanting to know more.

"He was looking to be challenged," Ott said. "He would come into class and always be full of life and ready to learn."

Chung said he's excited to be in a diverse, vibrant community where he can begin a new phase in his education.

"I feel like I've reached the top of this mountain so far," Chung said. "It feels very much like the end of a chapter right now for me. ... I'm very excited to be graduating and leaving the nest and going to the bigger world out there."

