Stand-out grad: Pandemic, changes at school pushed Kalama senior Rinard to 'adapt'

Matthew Rinard

School: Kalama High School

Age: 18

Hometown: Kalama

Parents: Brad and Kim Rinard

Plans: Gonzaga University pursuing an undeclared engineering major, then enter the workforce or the medical field.

If you could talk to anyone, living or dead, who would it be? “I’d probably talk to Abraham Lincoln to see how he overcame everything he went through and pushed for all the barriers he broke down.”

What would you order for your final meal? “Pasta with butter and parmesan and garlic bread.”

What is your secret talent? “I can solve a Rubik's cube in a minute and a half.”