Stand-out grad: Pandemic, changes at school pushed Kalama senior Rinard to 'adapt'

KALAMA — Kalama High School senior Matthew Rinard pushed to get "the most he can out of everything" for himself and his class, as the pandemic changed or took away many traditions.
"I like being able to make the most of the school year for students," he said. "We hit some roadblocks, but we're still trying to make everybody feel like it's the best year."
The Kalama School District began hybrid learning in October 2020. Rinard said seniors decorated the school when they learned most students would be partially in person and tried to hold an assembly, but couldn't. They also made some videos about online etiquette, he said.
The class has continued some activities outside of school, as well as keeping up in group chats, Rinard said.
"The year overall has been super memorable because not many people dealt with what we’ve had to deal with," he said. "Knowing that life’s not always going to be perfect, you got to adapt to what it throws at you."
Rinard's AP government and advocacy teacher Ken White said the senior has been a strong advocate for his class.
"He's always pushing to get the most he can out of everything. Not in a mean way; in a productive way," White said.
Rinard grew up in Kalama and said most of his graduating class of about 55 students have been together since elementary school.
"I like that aspect. It feels more personal," he said. "I like the relationships with the teachers. They're more one-on-one."
Along with student government, Rinard also played golf and baseball, participated in the Washington State Knowledge Bowl Tournament and works part time at Poker Pete's Pizza in downtown Kalama while maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average.
Rinard said his full plate taught him the importance of time management. Taking AP U.S. history sophomore year helped him prepare a college-level workload, he said.
This fall, Rinard plans to attend Gonzaga University in Spokane and pursue an undeclared engineering major before entering the workforce or medical field. He said he's considered going into biomedical engineering.
A computer-aided design class, plus his love of math, sparked Rinard's interest in engineering.
Since helping start a "No Limits Track Meet" for students in the life skills program when he was in seventh grade, Rinard said he's been interested in a career that helps people.
White, who taught Rinard three of his four high school years, said the senior "never lets down."
"He's proven to be a driven person from freshman year forward," White said. "He is an example to his classmates, an example of what a person should be. … He's never one to make an excuse. He always puts his best foot forward and his classmates appreciate that."