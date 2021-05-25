Stand-out grad: Nguyen sticks it out at R.A. Long, will attend WSU

Shayla Nguyen knows it’s “not cool” to love high school, but she loved her four years at R.A. Long.
“I tried to involve myself in clubs, sports, after-school stuff and it made my experience better,” she said. “It was very hard starting out freshman year. I had to make new friends because my middle school friends all had different classes. It was a rough start.”
Volleyball, tennis, fall and winter cheer, Advanced Via Individual Determination and other clubs kept her grounded, especially when her parents got divorced and her mom decided to move to Texas during her sophomore year.
Nguyen said she considered moving to Texas, but decided it would be too hard to restart high school so she moved in with her grandmother.
Staying at RAL meant she could take teacher Dan Ruiz’s human body systems class and biomedical science class, which sparked her interested in microbiology.
“I have always had a big love for science and I changed my major multiple times,” Nguyen said. “I was really into wanting to be a prosecutor, then a forensic scientist, but I took this biomed class.”
For now, she wants to be a lab scientist, but she said that might change.
“Health has always been a big thing in my family so it was natural to gravitate toward this,” Nguyen said.
Mikayla started experiencing symptoms of mental illness in my early teenage years, and her mother struggled with addiction and mental illness. While that caused turmoil in her life, including having to move to Longview at the end of eighth grade, it also set her down her career path of a licensed psychologist with a specialization in child and adolescence psychology.
Ruiz said Nguyen works hard in class and even harder on the rare occasion she doesn’t understand a concept. She also makes sure none of her classmates fall behind and gets along with everyone.
“She works so hard and has gone through some things, so to see her preserve and reach the college she wanted says a lot about her drive and character,” he said.
Nguyen had two colleges in mind, one in Texas and one in Washington. Her favorite AVID field trip to Washington State University during the summer of her sophomore year helped her choose WSU.
“I’d never been away from home that long,” she said. “It was a three-day trip with a lot of driving on the bus. All my friends are in AVID so it made the experience even better, and it was chaotic in the hotel room.”
Nguyen said she’s excited to attend WSU next year to make new friends and be in a different town, as well as take advantage of WSU’s “insane clubs and intermural sports.”
Ruiz said the problem solving and medical background knowledge Nguyen gained in school will give her a foundation going into college that others students might lack.
He said he’ll miss having her in his classes.
“The energy she brings to my room, there’s just something special about Nguyen,” he said. “She’s able to bring a smile and make people laugh, which is one of her greatest assets. I’m going to miss that next year. Whoever’s class she ends up in (at WSU), they will get the benefit of her joy.”