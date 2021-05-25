Stand-out grad: Nguyen sticks it out at R.A. Long, will attend WSU

Shayla Nguyen

School: R.A. Long

Age: 18

Hometown: Longview

Parents: Ngoc Pham and Tommy Vo

Plans: WSU for microbiology

If you could talk to anyone, living or dead, who would it be? The k-pop boy group BTS. Especially these days with Asian hate crimes I’m proud to show that I’m Asian. This boy group has stepped out of boundaries to represent Asians.

What would you order for your final meal? A bowl of pho but it has to be from my grandma.

What is your secret talent? A lot of people don’t know I can ice skate.