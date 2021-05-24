Stand-out grad: Mark Morris' Taylor wants to help others overcome mental illness

“I would classify her as a very intelligent, curious and well-spoken student, probably one of the top five I’ve ever had,” Kloke said.

He said he also admires how Taylor is steadfast in her beliefs, but also open-minded and willing to listen to divergent views. He said he knows if an idea has really challenged her when she “spills in (to my room) at lunchtime and follows up to talk to me a little bit more about it.”

“She learns for the sake of learning,” he said.

Both Kloke and Taylor agree a better work/life balance is a goal she should strive to achieve.

“During high school I really put a lot of focus on 4.0 every semester and basically being perfect in my academics,” she said. “Don’t get me wrong, it was worth it, but I believe in college I won’t be so focused on being perfect as on the experience and how much I’m learning. I want to take more time to make friends and be social.”

Kloke said while Taylor is mature beyond her years, that means sometimes she “carries the weight of everyone else’s problems.”