Stand-out Grad: Kelso teen with unstable housing finds graduation path through Kelso Virtual Academy

Nevaeh Becerra’s road to graduating from Kelso Virtual Academy this summer has been a long, winding and unstable one.

Her mother Angela Pinard died of cancer in May 2019, while Becerra was a freshman at Kelso High School. She lived with a family friend in Longview for more than a year, then with her estranged father in Oregon, who she barely knew until after her mother passed. She ended up running away to get back to Kelso.

“I wanted to graduate with the people I grew up with, so I moved back for senior year to walk with my class,” Becerra said.

Becerra says that she’s been effectively homeless for most of her senior year. Right now she’s staying on a friend’s couch.

“Some nights I had to stay in my car if I can’t find somewhere to stay,” Becerra said. “I try to stay busy. I have a job too, so that kind of helps.”

Through all the changes and turmoil Becerra went through in high school, she was able to keep passing classes. Becerra started at the Kelso Virtual Academy in the second trimester of her senior year, able to work at her own pace to get her final credits while still getting quick feedback and encouragement from her teachers.

“I can always see my process and my grades. I can see how far along I am to get the credit for the classes,” Becerra said.

Nevaeh Becerra Age: 17. Hometown: Kelso since she was 2 years old. Parents: Angela Pinard and Jose Becerra. Plans: Apprenticeship to be an electrician. If you could talk to anyone, living or dead, who would it be? "My mother." What would you order for your final meal? Spaghetti.

Tamara Hyde was Becerra’s teacher in a majority of her classes this year but hasn’t met her in person. The teachers at the virtual academy touch base with students at least once a week through an in-person meeting, a phone call or emails.

She and the rest of the Kelso Virtual Academy staff were rooting for Becerra. After she enrolled, the school’s counselors and graduation coaches scrambled to navigate her credits from the multiple high schools she attended to determine what she needed to graduate. Eventually they fit her into a normal load of five classes per trimester.

“You can tell she has the drive to get great grades,” Hyde said. “If she was in the right environment, she would certainly blossom.”

Hyde said she hasn’t learned all the details of Becerra’s living situation but knew it was less stable than the majority of students at the virtual academy. She said Becerra was always on time for their weekly check-ins, seemed appreciative of the outreach from the school and turned in good work when she was able to keep her phone and the school-provided computer charged.

Hyde convinced Becerra to take an elective class called “personal and family life,” where they helped students work through and evaluate stressful family dynamics.

“We’re trying to support students with their emotional lives as well as their academic lives, because those are so tied together,” Hyde said.

Becerra did especially well in the science elective class she took this spring. Becerra wants to work as an electrician after she graduates. She said she’ll be looking for an apprenticeship this summer, preferably in Cowlitz County but she is willing to go wherever she can find an opening.

The career path is loosely inspired by her dad, who works as a pipefitter.

“I talked to him about it before everything happened with my mom, and he said there’s a lot of benefits with the trades,” Becerra said.

Once she finds an apprenticeship, Becerra said her other goal is to get an apartment so she will always have a place to stay.

