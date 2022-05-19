Stand-out Grad: Kelso graduate to take robotics club skills to college

Giovannie Lopez wanted to challenge himself his senior year.
He took a full load of Advanced Placement classes at Kelso High School, on top of being a National Honor Society member, robotics club leader and three-sport athlete. One of those sports was swimming, something he'd never competed in before his senior year.
"I had to spend a little more time on all the studying after sports, but it was fun. It was a good balance," Lopez said.
Lopez ran cross-country his entire time at Kelso High School and returned to track this year after dropping the sport during the pandemic. He wrestled for his first three years of high school, making it to the state Mat Classic his sophomore year when he ranked 10th in his weight category.
For his senior year, Lopez decided to trade out the mat for the pool. Lopez said he had always wanted to try swimming but it conflicted with the wrestling practices and meets.
"I thought I would regret not at least trying it out and seeing how it went," Lopez said.
Reflecting on the past year before his June graduation, Lopez said he was happy with the decision. He said the other swimmers were supportive as he tried the sport.
Robotics
Wendy Droke taught Lopez this year in her AP computer science class. Droke said she first met Lopez two years ago, when he attended the after-school robotics club she oversaw. Many of the members were middle schoolers working on Lego robotics kits, so Lopez often became a leader and center of attention.
"Gio was the kid in the club that would bring in some other robot that he had at home, or saved money to buy, and would work on it," Droke said.
The robotics experience stuck with Lopez. For his senior year he took Droke's class and a class for computer-aided design, where he built his own phone case. Lopez plans to study mechanical engineering at Oregon State University this fall and said he wants to get a job designing and building robots.
"I always found it cool to see how things work and not just accept that they work. I like to take apart things and try to figure them out," Lopez said.
Lopez is finishing a final robotics project with another senior for Droke's class. The two built a robot that can move on command, which was the goal. Now they are rebuilding the machine to add more features.
"It's a skill that we focus on in programming: make something that works, and then make it cool. It's a life skill that is going to take him a long ways in this work," Droke said.
Editor's Note: Stand-out Grads is an annual series featuring local public high school seniors who have overcome hardships big and small before graduation. The series will run through early June, prior to schools' graduation ceremonies.