Stand-out grad: Kalama senior gets head start on goal to become a teacher

KALAMA — When senior Kailey Shipley went back to in-person school this year, she went way back — to second grade.

As part of an teacher education course at Lower Columbia College, the Running Start student helped out in a Kalama Elementary School classroom. Shipley said she always wanted to do Running Start, a state program that allows students to earn college credits while working toward their high school diploma.

“Why wouldn’t I, if I’m getting two years ahead?” she said.

After graduating from Kalama High School on June 10, Shipley will continue attending LCC’s teacher education program and eventually hopes to get a master’s degree, she said. Spending one day a week working with Emmy Hodges’ second grade class over the past few months has been a lot of fun, Shipley said.

“One day I just decided I want to be a teacher,” she said. “This is helping me stick with that decision.”

Shipley said she first wanted to teach fourth grade because she really liked her teacher that year, but after spending time in Hodges’ classroom, she’s leaning toward second grade.

At the elementary school, Shipley walks around the classroom helping students spell things or taking them out to the hallway to work with them, she said.

“When kids like you, it feels really good,” she said. “It’s nice to know you made an impression and can be a role model.”

Spending time in a classroom lets students like Shipley see how lesson plans actually play out as teachers often have to change things up on the spot, Hodges said.

Hodges said her second graders were in kindergarten when the pandemic began and haven’t spent much time in the classroom, making them more “busy and challenging.” But having Shipley see the “wild side” will help her make it through anything, Hodges said.

Shipley does a good job working with students of all different levels and attitudes, Hodges said.

“I like to throw her into the mix,” Hodges said. “She’s wonderful about adapting and going with the flow. The kids love her.”

Kailey Shipley School: Kalama High School. Age: 18. Hometown: Kalama. Parents: Patrick and Colby Shipley. Plans: Lower Columbia College to study elementary education. If you could talk to anyone, living or dead, who would it be? “Amelia Earhart. I really want to know what happened to her. She was so impressive.” What would you order for your final meal? “Steak, rice and artichoke.” What is your secret talent? “During COVID I got into painting. I felt like I didn’t have any artistic talent but now I’m pretty good.”

Although the college-level work is harder, Shipley said Running Start has been worth it. Attending class online required Shipley to improve her time management skills, but gave her more flexibility to balance school with sports, she said.

For all four years, when not interrupted by the pandemic, Shipley played her on high school’s soccer and track and field teams.

Playing on the soccer team was a highlight of Shipley’s high school career, she said. This past season, the girls’ varsity team won the state championship for the first time in the school’s history. Shipley said she loved her team and enjoyed co-captaining with her best friend.

“I knew all the girls trusted me, which helped my confidence and playing because we all worked well together,” she said.

Hodges, who was Shipley’s track coach her freshman year, said the senior is “a phenomenal” athlete and a hard worker.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen her complain. She has a really good attitude and is very reliable,” Hodges said.

Stand-out Grad is an annual series featuring local public high school seniors who have overcome hardships big and small before graduation. The series will run through early June, prior to schools’ graduation ceremonies.

