Stand-out Grad: Castle Rock senior uses struggles as motivator to graduate

CASTLE ROCK — Jada Pickard has taught business ethics, mentored youth and cared for relatives as they battled cancer — all before her high school graduation.
Pickard is an 18-year-old senior at Castle Rock High School, but has taken on the responsibility of someone twice her age. This spring, Pickard graduates and plans to carry her leadership skills past the halls of high school.
Pickard hopes to have an associate’s degree by the fall thanks to a program where high school Washington state students earn credit at community and technical colleges. Then, she’s contemplating her next step: becoming a flight attendant or real estate agent, or earning her bachelor’s degree.
Watching her mother’s fight against cancer has fueled Pickard’s drive to succeed.
“It only motivates me more to finish and do better knowing she’s going through that,” she said.
‘Great all-around kid’
People are also reading…
Her mother Traci Pickard said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in February and started chemotherapy in March. Since then, Traci said Jada has volunteered to help where needed, including offering rides to appointments and making food. When Jada’s aunt was diagnosed with cancer years before, Jada’s giving spirit came forward then as well.
“She’s self-motivated,” Traci said. “She’s a really great all-around kid.”
Jada played soccer from ninth through 11th grade, as well as tennis her junior year, Traci said.
During the four years of high school, Jada was a leader at the school’s Future Business Leaders of America club, serving as vice president and president. She excelled in public speaking competitions involving subjects like business ethics and business law, presenting on the topics at state competitions.
As president, Jada tripled the club enrollment over her high school career by recruiting eighth graders before they reached ninth grade, she said. The entire club is comprised of females, she added, a goal of the African American girl to “represent diversity and women in general,” particularly in a field she said women are underrepresented.
Jada said the club focused on business skills, job interview training and “bringing the community together to support local businesses.”
For two years Jada was also part of a club that focused on drug, alcohol and suicide prevention. The organization regularly visited local churches to talk to youth about suicide or substance-abuse issues in their families. Jada said her experience with a distant relative’s drug use helped her to mentor younger children through similar experiences.
“I wanted to give people insight that that isn’t all there is in life,” she said.
Dealing with her family’s struggles can be stressful, Jada said, but the difficulties also doubled as inspiration to reach her goals. Through the struggles, her generosity remained, said her mom.
“She’s super kind and helpful,” Traci said.
Stand-out Grad is an annual series featuring local public high school seniors who have overcome hardships big and small before graduation. The series will run through early June, prior to schools’ graduation ceremonies.