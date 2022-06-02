Stand-out Grad: Castle Rock senior uses struggles as motivator to graduate

Jada Pickard

School: Castle Rock High School.

Age: 18.

Hometown: Moved to Castle Rock from Longview in eighth grade.

Relatives: Traci Pickard is her mom and Christi Osborn is her aunt.

Plans: To earn her associate's degree this fall.

If you could talk to anyone, living or dead, who would it be? "Beyoncé."

What would you order for your final meal? "A lamb wrap and mango lassi from the Mango Tree in Spokane."

What is your secret talent? "I can do almost anything with my toes. I can pick up things and text; pick channels with a remote."