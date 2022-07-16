Staff, students, parents weigh in on wellbeing in Longview, Kelso schools

Results from school district surveys in Longview and Kelso show a majority of students and staff enjoy their time in school, with some who say there is a need for more extracurricular activities and ways to bolster their emotional wellbeing.

Longview

Longview's school board in June heard results from district-led survey that took responses from staff, students and their parents.

Across the groups, a majority of respondents said they felt respected and optimistic about their time at school.

Students had a generally less optimistic view of their school experiences than parents or teachers, who overwhelmingly agreed that students felt supported and monitored their own learning progress at school.

Though a majority of students agreed they had positive experiences at school, more than a quarter of students said they did not set their own learning goals. About 30% of students said they were not able to develop talents or interests through participation in clubs, activities or extracurricular activities. When asked the same questions about their student, parents expressed more positive answers than the students.

About 20% of school staff also said they did not believe many opportunities existed for students to pursue their hobbies or talents during the school day or year.

At least a third of students who responded in the survey either disagreed or strongly disagreed that they felt supported and respected in school, and about 20% of students said they did not feel safe.

More than 40% of students said they didn't feel their pride, self-esteem and self-confidence was developed at school.

The 45-question survey took responses from across all grade levels and sought to measure attitudes around optimism, pride, purpose and resiliency.

Kelso staff

In the Kelso School District, a survey asked staff about the social and emotional climate at work.

Respondents, who were certified staff members, classified staff and supervisors or administrators, were most divided about whether their workplace provided a supportive climate.

About 13% either disagreed or strongly disagreed this was the case; 26.1% said they were neutral; 38% said they agreed and 22% said they strongly agreed.

Still, more than 85% agreed they felt a sense of purpose in their daily work and 11% were neutral.

The survey was administered by a district-operated Workforce Health Committee as part of efforts to provide a comprehensive workplace wellness program that promotes healthy lifestyles for staff.

The staff survey was meant to "identify prevailing risk factors in our employee population that will drive healthy staff initiatives," according to school board documents.