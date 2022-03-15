St. Helens Elementary School installs book vending machine to promote reading

The new vending machine at St. Helens Elementary School offers food for the mind rather than the body.

Instead of chips, candy or drinks, the school's book vending machine holds "Hungry, Hungry Monsters" and Roald Dahl's "The Witches."

A dozen students, one from each classroom, gathered in the school entryway for a ribbon cutting and demonstration Tuesday afternoon.

Principal Stephanie Teel said the machine likely is the only one in this part of the state.

"We're pretty excited about it," she said. "We want it to be fun."

The vending machine holds around 100 books with reading levels from pre-kindergarten to early middle school, as well as some bilingual options. Teel said she used her budget and some donations to fill it.

Reading is one of the most important things schools teach, and in higher poverty schools it's harder to get books in the hands of students, Teel said. About 82% of St. Helens students are low-income, according to the Superintendent of Public Instruction's website.

The vending machine doesn't take money. St. Helens students earn tokens for the machine by reaching their academic and behavior goals, Teel said. Earning the tokens helps foster goal setting and keeping, she said.

Teel said students who already have met their goals can get their token and use the machine after spring break.

Placing the vending machine in the entryway promotes reading to students and their parents, said Rick Parrish, Longview School District spokesman.

"It creates enthusiasm and energy around reading and achieving," he said.

While libraries give children access to a large amount of books, getting to keep them is important, Teel said.

"It's so meaningful to have your own book that you picked out," she said. "I remember some of my first books."

Teel said she's known about the machines for a while and bought the one for the school in June with extra money in the budget. The machine, which costs about $5,000, arrived a couple weeks ago after months of pandemic-related supply delays, she said.

On Friday, Teel visited all the classrooms to tell the students about the machine and how they can earn a book. The students love the machine and are excited about it, she said.

Older students are creating lists of genres and titles for the machine, which has opened conversations with teachers and gives the students some ownership, Teel said.

If students reach multiple goals, they can earn multiple tokens. One student already asked how many books they can get next year, Teel said.

"We've had some kids who have grown a lot. We want to see what this does to help them grow," she said.

