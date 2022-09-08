Sneak peek: Huntington Middle renovations nearly done, officials say

A $30 million project to modernize Huntington Middle School is reaching its final phase, with efforts to refurbish floors, roofs and classrooms underway since 2021.

The project began with Kelso school board approval last January to upgrade electrical, air conditioning, heating, plumping and ventilation systems at the 70-year-old school.

"It's going to be an awesome day when students, staff and families all get to see the final product," Kelso Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said during a media tour of the remodel Thursday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Funded partly through a voter-approved $98.6 million bond passed in 2018, construction began August 2021 with plans to finish by Sept. 30 and have students in the refurnished classrooms Oct. 11.

In the meantime, students relocated to Catlin Elementary School, which got portable classrooms March 2021 to house the roughly 550 students and 50 staff members.

"This is the first time in my career I've been able to open something that's new, and that's pretty unique," Principal Kim Allais said.

Project Manager Matt Elsner with FORMA Construction said the project has faced hiccups with ongoing supply chain and cost inflation issues. Some materials, such as window glass, had to be substituted temporarily because of shipping delays.

"Logistically, it's been a challenge," Elsner said. "It's a very long, lengthy process to make sure everything works for the kids."

At the nearly finished middle school, classrooms received new white lighting, windows, flooring and electrical outlets. Classrooms now also have an electronic overhead projector that will serve as an option for teachers, Allais said.

The school's music room was refurbished to have a higher ceiling with music diffusers that will help make the room feel and sound bigger, Elsner said.

The library features a higher ceiling now, which allows floor-to-ceiling windows to bring in natural light. The cafeteria was upgraded with new kitchen equipment and windows. The entryways will also have new security vestibules that will be electronically controlled, so all school doors are locked during the day, a change from before the project.

"Especially in this day and age, it's just a lot more secure for everyone," Allais said.

Only one new building was added during the remodel, and that was an auxiliary gym that will have athletic wood floors and can serve as an event space for the school. The existing gymnasium also got new flooring after school leaders noticed the previous floors had yellowed over time.

Phil Iverson, regional project manager for the Constructional Services Group, said the building had to follow the Washington State Sustainable Schools Protocol, which outlines how schools should conserve energy and follow environmentally friendly construction.

Schools across Kelso have been finishing construction projects to expand and rebuild after the bond passage. Butler Acres Elementary School finished its $13 million rebuild in January, and the newly built Lexington Elementary School opened its doors in August 2021. Rose Valley Elementary School will soon begin its own renovation project.

Huntington Middle School was built in 1952 and has seen small renovation projects throughout the decades. The last significant upgrade was in 1985, Iverson said.

"When you remodel a building, it's important to keep some of that history with it," Allais said.

An open house at the middle school is scheduled 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10.