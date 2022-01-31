Six Longview school buses on snow routes Tuesday, Wednesday

Six Longview school buses will run on snow routes Tuesday and Wednesday because of "staffing challenges," the school district announced Monday.

Buses 1, 2, 4, 6, 13 and 17 will be on snow routes in the morning and afternoon. More information on snow routes is available on the district's website, www.longviewschools.com.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this causes you and plan to return to normal bus routes as quickly as possible," the district wrote in a statement.

Several Cowlitz County school districts have canceled or altered bus routes due to driver shortages in the last month.

Starting Tuesday, Castle Rock is combining bus routes 14, 15 and 17 because of a driver shortage. New bus numbers, locations and times are posted online at www.crschools.org.

