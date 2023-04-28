Artists across Southwest Washington got state recognition for their work in a regional contest that gave awards for high schoolers' art work.

The Southwest Washington Regional High School Art Show gave several local teenagers awards from the regional Educational Service District No. 112.

ESD 112 Superintendent Tim Merlino and Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction Superintendent Chris Reykdal recognized artists from Kelso, Longview and Woodland.

For “Waiting For Inspiration,” Woodland High School student Curtis Smith received the ESD 112 Choice Award, which is chosen by ESD and means Smith's work will be permanently displayed in the district building.

"Dial It Up" by Kelso High School student Sarah Warner and Woodland High School student Ashley Huff's “Falling into the Unknown” won $2,000 in scholarships from the Department of Art + Design at Central Washington University.

In Longview, Mark Morris High School student Valencia Hernandez won a regional award for "Endangered Hummingbirds." Kelso High School also boasted several regional award recipients: Warner for "Dial It Up," Jason Tran for "Quicksilver," Hailey Smith for "Green Girl," Elizabeth Ruff for "Loki" and Taryn Mckay for "sHE'S A REBEL."

In Woodland, Jason Freeman won a regional award for his "Runaway Marbles" piece.

Several awards were given directly by ESD No. 112 judges for composition, technique, emotion and originality.

Krysta Mattus from Kelso High School took away an award for "Winter Portrait."

Woodland High School student Magda Wyrzykowska was recognized for “All Tied Up.” Ashley Huff, also of Woodland High School, got awarded for "Falling Into the Unknown."