Seven months after Kalama High School 'anti-hate' walk-out, parents and officials reflect on what has changed

KALAMA — A high school student was sentenced in August to one year of probation after being charged with a felony hate crime against a peer who faced anti-gay slurs and suffered a concussion caused by being kicked in the head during a fight between the two last spring.

The defendant was also sentenced in Cowlitz County Juvenile Court to 100 hours of community service. The Daily News is not naming the defendant because the student is under 18.

The incident from June spurred a student-led walkout at Kalama High School, during which demonstrators said they wanted the Kalama School District to change their policies and better support students facing discrimination and bigotry. During the walkout, another student was arrested after making threats of violence against the demonstrators.

Since then, the Kalama School District changed the way it handles violent incidents as the community continues to heal from what students said were escalating acts of violence specifically against LGBTQ+ groups. This includes updating the wording in the district's harassment and violence policy to include hate speech while also increasing penalties for students who violate the policy.

"The entire situation was super tragic on all sides," Kalama Superintendent Eric Nerison said in an interview with The Daily News. "It was contrary to our views as a school district and as humans."

Work to improve school culture began last spring — before the incident — but the events reinforced the need for change, Nerison said. Other changes include more training for staff, better enforcement of anti-hate policies and regular climate and culture surveys.

Natasha Wheeler, whose 17-year-old child Jessie was the student who was concussed in the altercation, said she wanted to see more accountability in the courts but appreciated efforts from Kalama school officials to address what she said was an ongoing problem.

"At least they owned up to it, and they fixed what needed to be fixed," Wheeler said.

According to court documents, anti-gay slurs were used against Jessie and their partner before a fight broke out where Jessie was kicked in the head. While at the PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, doctors confirmed Jessie had suffered a concussion. Jessie agreed to be named in this article.

Kalama officers also obtained a video of the fight that confirmed Wheeler's claims that Jessie was kicked in the head by the other student, court documents show.

The student was arrested on suspicion of a felony hate crime and fourth-degree assault. Court documents show the defendant was recommended to write an apology letter to Jessie.

"The kids have seen that there's going to be consequences, and (the district has) been very vocal about those consequences," Wheeler said. "So the climate at the school has definitely changed and improved."