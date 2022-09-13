Security updates including locked entryways wrap up at Longview schools

A summer of security upgrades and projects in Longview School District is winding down, as the district finishes efforts to add locked entryways and electronic signs at several schools.

The security vestibules were installed this summer at seven of the 15 schools in the district, said Rick Parrish during the school board meeting Monday. The $560,000 project added electronic locks, fencing, lighting and cameras to help make students and staff feel more secure, he said.

"Safety and security is a high priority," Superintendent Dan Zorn said. "The school district is working hard in trying to make sure that we're improving public safety."

Planning for emergencies is another priority, Parrish said. The district has been hosting drills to prepare for a variety of emergencies, from active shooters to natural disasters.

In June, R.A. Long High School went into lockdown after a resident reported they may have seen a person walking on campus with a weapon. Police later confirmed there had been no weapon, but Parrish said at the time the ability to communicate quickly with school resource officers helped make students feel safe.

"We had quite a few issues before we put up a lot of the security access with folks going onto our school sites and leaving behind things we wouldn't want kids getting into," Parrish said. "It's been pretty effective."

Security fencing at Mint Valley Elementary School went up last year, with the students this year deciding to paint a mural over the fencing to make it look less "institutional," Principal Brian Mitchell said when the mural was unveiled in July.

Additionally, a new emergency communication tool called "Remind" will allow families to text 81010 with their school code to get updates about any school in the district.

The district this summer also approved a $166,737 project to have Tri-Coast Construction repaint the outside of Northlake and Olympic elementary schools.

Union agreement

The school board finalized pay raises with the Longview Extracurricular Association, approving a three-year contract with the union.

Members' pay will increase by 5% for the 2022-23 school year and then a yearly 2% raise for the 2023-24 and the 2024-25 school years.

Coaches with five years of experience in the district will have a 5% salary stipend added starting this school year.