The Longview School District has finished installing security vestibules at five schools in a continued effort that began last year to make the front entrances more closed off to strangers and allow school employees to closely monitor who comes in and out of schools.

The vestibules, which cost around $560,000 when installed last summer at seven of Longview's 15 schools, have been a priority for the Longview School District especially after positive feedback the first year they were in use, said district facilities manager Rick Parrish during Monday's school board meeting.

Using a front-door security camera, a call-in buzzer system and electronic locks, the vestibules prevent anyone who does not have building keys to simply enter the building without speaking to a front-desk employee first.

"We changed the design of these to suit (each school) and continue to work to make tweaks on all of our vestibules so that they work for the employees," Parrish told the Longview School Board during Monday's meeting.

The Longview School Board approved the vestibules in January when they OK'd the 2023 facilities project list, which set aside $448,000 of the total $5.8 million budget specifically for the new vestibules.

The schools this year that got the vestibules include Columbia Heights and Columbia Valley Garden elementary schools as well as Cascade, Monticello and Mount Solo middle schools.

Mount Solo's vestibule was expected to be the most expensive, with officials budgeting $100,000 for the installation, according to the facilities budget approved in January. The cheapest project was at Columbia Heights, costing $65,000.

"A lot goes into the planning and design — working with the principals, working with security specialists — to make sure that these things are functional, and they help to keep us safe at the same time," Parrish said.

Security updates

Northlake Elementary School this summer saw the addition of a 6-foot fence surrounding the school, which was budgeted to cost around $45,000.

R.A. Long also got a new front-door buzzer and pass-through window at the secretary's station in the school, similar to the function of the security vestibule, which was budgeted to cost $22,500. Broadway Learning Center also saw a budgeted $20,000 project to rescope the current security vestibule, change the exterior front and back doors from regular glass to laminated safety glass, and add security lighting.

After touring the schools with the vestibules and new glass, School Board President Don Wiitala said he saw the benefits of having the stronger equipment in place.

"It's more than doors," he said Monday. "The weakest point was taken care of, and that's the glass."

Superintendent Dan Zorn said these security projects came in response to community feedback and concerns about the openness of schools.

"I'd say in 2016 or 2017, we surveyed the community and one of the highest priorities in both of the bond request processes was to improve the safety and security of our buildings," Zorn said during the school board meeting Monday.