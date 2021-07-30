Schools that flout mask mandates will lose state funding

However, “if they were wearing masks it just hardly ever happened” that students passed it to one another in class settings, Krager said.

Krager said layered mitigation is a big part of reducing outbreaks and keeping students in class.

“COVID-19 is a slow-burning infection,” he said. “You can get exposed and not show symptoms for 14 days. You could have these slow, ongoing outbreaks with children like we saw in long term care facilities. That could cause a lot of disruptions, like closed classrooms and a lot of kids in quarantine.”

However, that quarantine and distancing exception does not apply to teachers, staff or other adults in the indoor classroom setting, the guidelines said.

Students do not need to wear masks when outside or when eating and drinking, but do need to wear masks at all other times, unless they have a medical exemption.

Krager said that while he understands the concerns about keeping kids masked and getting older kids vaccinated, “we have to look at the evidence, and the evidence is strong that masks are safe and effective and if we want to have in-person school with as little disruption as possible, I think masks are going to be a big part of that.”