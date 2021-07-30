Schools that flout mask mandates will lose state funding

The new COVID-19 mitigation guidelines for schools include mandatory mask wearing and full-time, in-person options, and any school districts that do not comply will lose state funding.
“Boards or districts that intentionally disobey, dismiss, or shun an explicit law, including a Governor’s executive order, which has the power of law, will see an immediate halt to their basic education apportionment, and their federal funds that come through OSPI,” State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said in an email to school districts.
Funds will also be lost if districts district do not offer a full-time, in-person learning experience “for each and every family and student that seeks it,” as that is a “violation of basic education rights of families,” Reykdal wrote.
The state mandates are not at the discretion of local school boards or superintendents, he reiterated in the email.
Jim Walsh, 19th District Representative, said that it’s “still my position that locally elected school boards are the best front-line decision makers for policy in their schools.”
“I think the law giving the school board broad discretionary power is at least as good as the law giving the governor emergency powers,” Walsh said. “So what we have here is a battle of powers.”
In Longview, state apportion is about 85% of the budget. Spokesperson Rick Parrish said the district is still working through the updated guidance and meeting with health officials to make sure the district is interpreting the rules correctly.
“It’s not quite as straightforward as it was before,” Parrish said, as while the new guidelines provide more options to “keep kids safe and in school,” that makes planning more complex.
Kelso Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said the changes in close contacts definitions is “an extremely positive change” to help keep kids in class.
“Having Kelso students back in the classroom five days a week has been one of our top priorities and we are looking forward to the upcoming school year,” she said, adding that the district will continue to update families and staff over the summer.
Guidance updatesWhile all staff and students must continue to wear face coverings or masks regardless of vaccination status, the physical distancing requirements and quarantine protocols have been updated to reduce student exclusions from instruction, the new guidance said.
Now, the “close contact” definition excludes students who were at least three feet away from an infected student when both students were wearing masks and other prevention strategies were in place.
Cowlitz County Deputy Health Officer Steve Krager said earlier this month that when the guidance changed last school year to allow students to sit closer together, the close contact radius of six feet did not change, leading to more students in quarantine when there was a case.
However, “if they were wearing masks it just hardly ever happened” that students passed it to one another in class settings, Krager said.
Krager said layered mitigation is a big part of reducing outbreaks and keeping students in class.
“COVID-19 is a slow-burning infection,” he said. “You can get exposed and not show symptoms for 14 days. You could have these slow, ongoing outbreaks with children like we saw in long term care facilities. That could cause a lot of disruptions, like closed classrooms and a lot of kids in quarantine.”
However, that quarantine and distancing exception does not apply to teachers, staff or other adults in the indoor classroom setting, the guidelines said.
Students do not need to wear masks when outside or when eating and drinking, but do need to wear masks at all other times, unless they have a medical exemption.
Krager said that while he understands the concerns about keeping kids masked and getting older kids vaccinated, “we have to look at the evidence, and the evidence is strong that masks are safe and effective and if we want to have in-person school with as little disruption as possible, I think masks are going to be a big part of that.”
Under the new guidelines schools must also “ensure access to timely diagnostic testing.” Longview and Kelso offered voluntary testing in school in the second half of the last school year under a state pilot program.
“While vaccination is not a requirement for in-person education at K-12 schools, it is the strongest protective measure against COVID-19 available to individuals 12 years of age and older,” the guidelines say, and “vaccination and testing should be promoted for all eligible students, teachers, staff, volunteers and families.”
More requirements for sports and extracurriculars will be published in early August, according to the department of health press release, and the department is planning a new update of general guidelines in late October.
Krager said while kids do not seem to be as strongly affected by COVID-19, it’s still important to keep them from getting infected because hospitals are seeing kids with long-term consequences of COVID-19, like chronic fatigue and shortness of breath.
“We see that in kids as well as adults,” he said. “It’s not as well studied in kids, but it’s happening and for kids, for it to linger, that would be problematic. I think it’s worth protecting kids.”