Schools in Cowlitz, Columbia, Wahkaikum, Clark counties closed, on delays

Local schools are closed or on delays Thursday due to the weather.

Kelso School District classes, sports and activities are canceled.

Longview, Kalama, Castle Rock, Rainier and Clatskanie school districts are closed.

Woodland School District is closed and there will be no Cascadia Technical Academy bus.

Three Rivers Christian schools are on a two-hour delay for K-12 classes and one-hour delay for the Early Learning Center.

Wahkiakum School District is on a one-hour delay due to ice. School doors will open at 10 a.m. and classes will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday's field trip is canceled.

Ridgefield School District is closed, as well as the preschool and after-school activities.

Washington State University Vancouver is on a two-hour delay.

