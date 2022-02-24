 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Schools in Cowlitz, Columbia, Wahkaikum, Clark counties closed, on delays

  • 0
Castle Rock bus

A bus waits to pick up students from Castle Rock Middle School in January 2022.

 Brennen Kauffman

Local schools are closed or on delays Thursday due to the weather.

Kelso School District classes, sports and activities are canceled.

Longview, Kalama, Castle Rock, Rainier and Clatskanie school districts are closed. 

Woodland School District is closed and there will be no Cascadia Technical Academy bus. 

Three Rivers Christian schools are on a two-hour delay for K-12 classes and one-hour delay for the Early Learning Center. 

Wahkiakum School District is on a one-hour delay due to ice. School doors will open at 10 a.m. and classes will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday's field trip is canceled. 

Ridgefield School District is closed, as well as the preschool and after-school activities. 

Washington State University Vancouver is on a two-hour delay.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

They grow up so fast! This baby orangutan is so adorable

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News