Schools in Cowlitz and Columbia counties face bus driver, teacher shortages

When Terry Mckee reached the minimum age to retire as a Kelso School District bus driver, she resigned after roughly 30 years in August.

By October, she was back in the driver’s seat thanks to a shortage of substitute drivers, she said. Mckee said she and two other drivers came out of retirement to help.

Local schools, like businesses across the country, are facing pandemic-fueled staffing shortages caused by issues like a lack of new hires and illnesses including COVID-19.

Districts are combining bus routes, canceling school days and placing substitutes in year-long positions as workarounds to keep classroom learning in person.

“School districts are facing the same challenges as every other business or entity in this state and across the country as it relates to staffing shortages,” said Longview Public Schools Spokesperson Rick Parrish. “There seems to be fewer people in the labor pool.”

Buses

At least four local school districts altered bus routes due to staffing shortages this school year.

The Woodland Public Schools delayed pick-up times at least twice due to a driver shortage: once in November for all schools except two and once in January for three routes affecting all schools. Officials said the latter delay was caused by drivers calling in sick with COVID-19 symptoms.

Longview Public Schools moved six buses to snow route schedules on Feb. 1 and 2, then kept two of those buses on snow routes through Feb. 4 due to staffing challenges. Parrish said snow routes consolidate bus routes and require fewer drivers.

Two Rainier School District bus routes were combined at the beginning of the school year. Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said the company that manages the schools’ transportation, Mid Columbia Bus Company, made the adjustment.

The Castle Rock School District canceled at least two buses, combined at least three routes and could not offer afternoon transportation for at least eight stops at differing times throughout 2022. A district Facebook page says two buses returned to normal schedules Wednesday and another will return Monday.

Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said drivers sometimes call off after morning shifts, leaving the district to alert parents of the change in the afternoon. Keven Compton, whose children attend Castle Rock schools, said the changes caused his wife to be late for work every day for two weeks and him to leave work early.

Greene said about three bus drivers have been out due to physical injuries caused outside of work, and some have called off with COVID-19 symptoms. He said when the district had fewer than its 20 drivers, he would sometimes take students home in his SUV.

“Parents are frustrated, and I get it,” Greene said. “We’re just in a really tough spot. If I only have 16 drivers, I can only put 16 buses on the road.”

Bus drivers wanted Castle Rock: $22.47 hourly base rate, benefits, crschools.org. Kelso: $23.05 an hour, kelso.wednet.edu/page/transportation. KWRL Transportation Cooperative (Kalama, Woodland Ridgefield and La Center): $23.37 an hour, benefits, signing bonus, kwrl.org/jobs. Longview: $21.39 an hour, www.longviewschools.com.

Teaching

At least two local school districts canceled classes this school year.

The Rainier School District canceled classes Jan. 21 because of a lack of teachers. More than 30% of the teaching staff was absent and less than half of the positions could be filled with substitutes, said Superintendent Hattrick.

He said the absences centered around COVID-19: people had either tested positive, were required to isolate due to proximity to positive cases or had to care for family members with COVID.

He said four teaching positions are held by temporary substitutes this year because replacements couldn’t be hired by the fall.

The Castle Rock School District announced a third-grade class was canceled in January due to a high number of COVID-19 cases, but did not specify if both faculty and students were sick.

Greene said teachers have volunteered to cover classes in Castle Rock during their planning periods when substitutes aren’t available. Principals will fill in too.

Vaccinations

A spokesperson for the Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction said staff has “heard anecdotally from many districts that they are facing challenges due to staff illness and quarantine.”

The state reports 89% of school employees in Washington state are vaccinated from COVID-19. School employees include anyone on the school’s payroll, says the state.

Cowlitz County’s school staff vaccination rate is 82%. Three districts have higher rates than the county average: Kelso at 86% and Longview and Kalama at 85%. Woodland is at 81%, Castle Rock is at 67%, and Toutle Lake is at 66%.

Kalama and Woodland districts use a cooperative with Ridgefield and La Center to manage buses and drivers.

