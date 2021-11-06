School vaccine mandate worked, state and Cowlitz County officials say

The K-12 COVID-19 vaccine mandate did its job in getting more educators vaccinated and reducing school transmission, local and state officials said, even in Cowlitz County where districts gave exemptions to between 14% and 34% of staff.
Cowlitz County deputy health officer Dr. Steve Krager said “the mandate did have its intended effect in staff in increasing rates” and while the process was at times challenging for districts, the benefits in reduced transmission and less disruption can already be seen.
“I’m pleased to see the progress and I hope we start to see some results of that of diminished transmission, especially in school settings,” Krager said. “Vaccinating more kids will be the next big step.”
The state office of the superintendent of public instruction released vaccination and exemption data that detailed percentages by classification of staff: those who work mainly in classrooms, those who work in school buildings but not full time in classrooms and those working in the district office.
Locally, classroom staff and district office staff tended to have the highest vaccination rates, with the exceptions of the Castle Rock and Toutle Lake districts.
Those district offices instead had the highest percentage of religious exemptions granted at 44% and 42%, followed by the Toutle Lake school building staff at 37%.
Overall, Toutle Lake had the most total religious exemptions, followed closely by Castle Rock.
Kelso had the highest overall vaccination rate, while Kalama lost the highest percentage of staff over the vaccine, according to state data. (See the accompanying graphic for a full breakdown.)
Statewide, 89.2% of education workers, or 138,874 people, were fully vaccinated by the Oct. 18 deadline. Another .5%, about 850 people, started vaccination before the deadline, but were not fully vaccinated.
About .7% statewide got a medical exemption, and 9.6% got a religious exemption. That’s about 16,000 with exemptions.
Locally, average exemption rates were much higher.
In Castle Rock, about 34% got exemptions. In Toutle Lake, 33%. Woodland came in third with 19%, followed by Kalama, Kelso and Longview with about 14% total exemptions. The overwhelming majority of exemptions were religious.
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said he expected school staff exemptions rates to be higher than the average for state workers, which was about 3% granted, and he expected rural districts to be higher than urban exemption rates.
“We have a lot more staff in rural communities,” he said. “We definitely expected more school employees in those vaccine hesitant areas to mirror their communities.”
He also said schools by nature have more part-time employees, like bus drivers and nutrition staff, and “they make a different decision” in terms of getting the vaccine or not.
“We’ve got some work to do on that,” he said.
While the state issued frameworks to schools to make decisions about the validity of religious objections, each district’s human resources team ultimately had control of decisions, Reykdal said.
“The federal law is really clear. It doesn’t have to be a longstanding belief. It doesn’t have to be affiliated with a formal church organization. It can be a recently adopted belief,” he said. “We didn’t get into the detail of [those decisions] because the employer of record is the school district. We gave them the framework and then they made those decisions.”
Even with the high local exemption rates, Reykdal said those rates were “stunning.”
“In every county, educators exceeded the overall county vaccine population rate,” he said.
In Cowlitz County, 52.2% of the population is fully vaccinated, while about 57% has started vaccination.
Krager said in talking with superintendents, the mandate did encourage people to get vaccinated, especially those who didn’t have a strong feeling for or against it.
“Some people were indifferent,” he said. “They were fine getting vaccinated, but didn’t think it was a big deal so they didn’t plan to do it, but needed it for their job (with the mandate). Some people were less happy, but still wanted to continue working and didn’t feel like they fit under an exemption.”
Overall, Krager said he’s “very happy with where rates are at, especially compared to where they were several months ago among school districts.”
While vaccination percentages vary, he said now “there’s going to be less risk of transmission among staff and transmission to students from staff.”
Districts that have higher rates of vaccination may see even less transmission, but Krager said many factors go into school transmission.
“A school district with say 90% immunization among staff, I can’t say they’re never going to have outbreaks,” he said. “Delta is still very contagious and things happen. Obviously staff is big part of school, but we still have students and that is a huge part of the equation.”
Pushes to vaccinate more children, including children 5 to 11 years old that recently were cleared to get the vaccine, are the next goal Krager said, though he’s still hoping some staff who got exemptions may change their minds later and decide to get vaccinated.