School vaccine mandate worked, state and Cowlitz County officials say

“Some people were indifferent,” he said. “They were fine getting vaccinated, but didn’t think it was a big deal so they didn’t plan to do it, but needed it for their job (with the mandate). Some people were less happy, but still wanted to continue working and didn’t feel like they fit under an exemption.”

Overall, Krager said he’s “very happy with where rates are at, especially compared to where they were several months ago among school districts.”

While vaccination percentages vary, he said now “there’s going to be less risk of transmission among staff and transmission to students from staff.”

Districts that have higher rates of vaccination may see even less transmission, but Krager said many factors go into school transmission.

“A school district with say 90% immunization among staff, I can’t say they’re never going to have outbreaks,” he said. “Delta is still very contagious and things happen. Obviously staff is big part of school, but we still have students and that is a huge part of the equation.”