Construction projects are wrapping up at several Kelso schools, with officials saying they are prepared to finish upgrades in the next year.

Projects at Rose Valley Elementary School and Coweeman Middle School are among the last on the Kelso School District’s roster of modernization efforts over the past few years. The school district is also adding all-weather running tracks at Huntington and Coweeman middle schools.

At Coweeman, officials are hoping to be mostly done with rooftop replacements and the installation of the new track by August. Huntington’s new track is also scheduled to finish by August.

Construction at Rose Valley will ramp up this June, according to a presentation heard at Monday’s school board meeting, and “substantial completion” is expected by June 2024.

A $98.6 million voter-approved bond from 2018 is funding the makeovers. Most of those projects, including a $30 million total renovation of Huntington Middle School, have finished in the last two years. The rest are on track to be finished by 2024, project leaders told the school board Monday evening.

“We have been doing quite well,” said Regional Project Manager Phil Iverson, who is contracted through the Educational Service District.

Craig Collins of Collins Architectural Group said a call for contractors went out eight months early to give enough time for gathering equipment and selecting a good fit for the project. JH Kelly, a Longview-based industrial mechanical company, was chosen for the project.

“So although you don’t see a lot happening on the project site right now, there has been a lot going on behind the scenes,” Collins said.

The plan is to begin on-the-ground construction almost immediately after school gets out for summer break June 14, Collins said. Rose Valley students will spend the next school year at Catlin Elementary School, a delay from the original plan to have them move in 2022.

The Coweeman project will begin again “in earnest” this summer as well, Iverson said. Contractors are still gathering the right materials while facing ongoing supply chain obstacles that have affected other projects.

“There are a couple of items that, even though we ordered pretty early, they will be pushing up against our schedule a little bit,” Iverson said, “but that is the nature of the world we’re in right now.”

The effort to add all-weather running tracks is the last major project using the bond, Iverson said. On-site work is scheduled to start around late May.