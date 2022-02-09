School levies on track to pass in early results for Castle Rock, Wahkiakum

The replacement levy for the Castle Rock School District appears to be on track for approval through the early results.

The first count Tuesday showed the Castle Rock levy having 1,385 votes in favor and 1,240 votes against, or 52.8% of all respondents supporting the measure.

The three-year levy measure will maintain the current tax rate of $1.98 for every $1,000 of assessed home value. Castle Rock officials expect the levy will raise $2.78 million in 2023 and and more than $6 million more over the following two years.

Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene sent out a public letter in late January asking parents and other residents not to vote against the levy as a sign of protest over the district's mask mandate. Greene said the mask mandate had to remain in place in order for the district to continue receiving the majority of its funding from the state.

Support for the measure was heavily split between the two counties included in the school district. Roughly 56% of Cowlitz County voters were in favor of the levy, while more than 67% of the smaller group of Lewis County voters rejected it.

The educational programs and operations replacement levy is used to provide supplemental funding for many of Castle Rock School District's operations. Levy funds help pay for many staff positions within the district as well as athletics, art, drama, early education programs and new technology.

In Wahkiakum County, support for the Wahkiakum School District levy was ahead by a narrow margin. The initial count shows 610 votes in favor of the levy and 575 votes against. With an estimated 100 ballots remaining to be counted, it remains too early to call the final results.

Wahkiakum's proposed levy would provide the school with $997,000 every year between 2023 and 2026. It has an expected levy rate of $1.78 per $1,000 in assessed home value.

The next updated ballot counts from the county elections offices should be released Wednesday afternoon for the Castle Rock levy and Friday morning for the Wahkiakum levy.

