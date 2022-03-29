School district, union reach tentative agreement on wages for service employees

The Longview service employee union reached a tentative agreement Monday with the Longview School District, promising fairer wages and steps for longevity, the union said.

Shawn Nyman, representative for the Longview chapter of the Service Employees International Union 925, said both sides agreed to higher wages and better benefits for employees who spend decades as paraeducators in the school district. The union represents Longview service employees like bus drivers, food service and maintenance workers.

"I could not ask for a better group of individuals to sit down at the bargaining table with and am proud to call them friends, co-workers and colleagues," local chapter President Sherry Parsons told The Daily News via email.

The agreement will have to be ratified by the union and then get final approval from the school board in coming months, Nyman said.

Superintendent Dan Zorn said in an interview he felt the agreement will benefit both sides. Hard work put in by union leadership, the state mediator and the school district representatives helped them settle the "long process" of bargaining, he said.

"We're very pleased we got it all done," Zorn said. "We feel that it's a good agreement that recognizes and values our SEIU members and the work they do for our students."

Mediation started 9 a.m. Friday and went until 3 a.m. Saturday before they came back and finalized Monday afternoon, Nyman said.

"We knew if the district didn't bring wages up and offer more longevity steps, we were going to be losing the folks who were currently working," Nyman said.

On March 23, the union executive board opened the possibility of a strike vote, which did not end up happening during mediation because both sides wanted to avoid that outcome, Nyman said.

Longview classified staff urge district to increase wages amid staffing shortages Longview school classified staff urged the school board Monday to increase wages for “undervalued” workers.

Bargaining began in April 2021 when the union asked that competitive wages be given to paraeducators in the district, Nyman said. Back-and-forth negotiations since then lasted nearly a year.

Parsons said in an email the pandemic made the process even longer, and sometimes frustrating, because they had to work around schedules and ensure people had access to the virtual meetings.

"It's been a long process," Nyman said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.