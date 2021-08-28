School COVID-19 strategies largely the same, focus on keeping kids in class

If someone with COVID-19 symptoms tests negative with a molecular test, they may return to school following existing school illness management policies, the state said. Close contacts who are fully vaccinated and who do not have symptoms do not need to quarantine this year, but should be tested three to five days after an exposure.

The guidelines also give more flexibility in quarantine length. While quarantine “should last for 14 days,” if that’s not possible then 10 days suffices without additional testing as long as the person does not develop symptoms, the guidelines say, and can end after seven days if no symptoms have developed and after receiving a negative test result.

Greene said the district still is deciding if attestations and temperature checks will come back. In Longview and Kelso, there will no longer be morning temperature checks or attestations.

While it is a little harder to interpret the rules this year Greene said, he’s excited for kids to return to class because the first day of school “is always such a special day.”

“It feels different this year for sure, but when you can have Friday night football again, it feels good,” Greene said.

Zorn said it took a lot of work to adapt to the multiple changes in the guidelines that came over the summer, but staff worked hard and it is “nice to get back to normal-ish.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.