School COVID-19 strategies largely the same, focus on keeping kids in class

Pencils, check. Notebooks, check. Masks, check — but what about other COVID-19 mitigation measures from last year, like temperature checks? That depends.
This year, the goal for local schools is to be as close to normal as they can safely — and legally — manage, officials said, but there is more leeway from the state on some aspects. While masks and staff vaccines are state mandates, social distancing and close-contact definitions have loosened.
“We’re trying to ramp back up and get back to being as safe as we can get,” Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said. “Our numbers are, unfortunately, not going down ... How do we get back to normal but do it as safely as possible?”
Rising cases
Case counts have risen in all age groups, but children saw the highest proportional increase in from late June through early August, increasing fivefold, according to Cowlitz County's latest data report. However, fewer than 10 Cowlitz County children 0 to 17 years old have been hospitalized; children continue to have the lowest per capita hospitalization rate of any age group; and there have been no recorded deaths of children in the county.
As of Aug. 26, the county reported 663 cases in children 0 to 11 years old, which is 8% of the total number of cases. That's a 123-case increase from the July 6 count. There were 544 cases in children 12 to 17 years old, which is 7% of total the total number of cases and a 104-case increase from the July 6 count.
Among children 12 to 17 years old in Cowlitz County, 30.3% have initiated vaccination and 24.1% are fully vaccinated. That is 2,576 kids initiating and 2,050 who are fully vaccinated, out of about 8,500 in Cowlitz County.
In-school mitigation
Last year, schools had to check students in at the door, take their temperatures and collect forms attesting the students did not have any COVID-19 symptoms or exposures. For most of the year, students had to sit at least six feet apart, making it impossible for some schools to return all students to full-time school because of limited space.
There were plenty of one-way hallways to reduce student contact. Lunches were eaten in classrooms. Group tables were split up, single desks were pulled out of storage, and contract tracing systems were created.
This year, much of that will look the same. Masks still are required to be worn indoors, regardless of vaccination status, but they no longer are required to be worn outdoors.
The definition of a close contact also is changing for students. While generally a close contact is someone who was within six feet of a person with COVID-19 for at least 15 cumulative minutes over a 24-hour period, students who were at least three feet apart when both students were wearing masks and other prevention strategies that were in place do not count as a close contact any more.
That exception does not apply to adults in the classroom.
Not having the space for full physical distancing will no longer prevent a school from offering full-time, in-person learning to all students, either, but should be maintained “to the degree possible and reasonable,” according to state guidelines. The distance changed from six feet to three feet at the end of the last school year.
Greene said Castle Rock enrollment is climbing, with more kindergarteners and middle schoolers than average. While that makes space a challenge, he said the district is aiming to adhere to three-foot distancing and plans to keep using hallways, some classrooms and the football stadium for lunch time to space out students.
Castle Rock also will keep its one-way hallways, will not use lockers, will keep hand sanitizer stations available and has purchased bottle fill stations instead of drinking fountains, Greene said.
“The hard part for us is how do you keep it going? We will have people get sick, we will have classes shut down and sports shut down, because when you have 100 new cases a day (in the county) that’s going to impact you,” Greene said. “We’re working to keep a clean and safe environment for kids and staff.”
In Longview, all the air filters have been changed in anticipation of the new year, spokesman Rick Parrish said, and increased cleaning, one-way hallways and spread-out lunches will continue.
The year is “pretty status quo” Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said, and Kelso spokeswoman Michele Nerland also said the school strategies will look very similar this year.
"We're doing three feet in classrooms and working out six feet for lunch," she said.
Schools are also told to begin verifying student and staff vaccinations, because fully vaccinated students and staff who do not have symptoms do not have to quarantine when exposed to COVID-19.
This year, schools also are required to ensure access to “timely diagnostic testing” for students with symptoms or who are close contacts of someone with COVID-19. That does not have to be done at school, but most local districts already have those measures in place.
“Timely testing of symptomatic students and staff helps reduce days of in-person instruction lost,” the guidelines say. “Additionally, symptomatic individuals with negative COVID-19 test results may be able to return to school earlier.”
Greene said the Castle Rock School District plans to keep offering testing, just like it did last year.
“Testing lets us get kids in the building faster,” he said, and he will “do what I have to do to get as many kids in the building full-time.”
It is the same in Kelso and Longview, where free testing is available to staff and students with prior parent permission, Nerland and Parrish said.
If someone with COVID-19 symptoms tests negative with a molecular test, they may return to school following existing school illness management policies, the state said. Close contacts who are fully vaccinated and who do not have symptoms do not need to quarantine this year, but should be tested three to five days after an exposure.
The guidelines also give more flexibility in quarantine length. While quarantine “should last for 14 days,” if that’s not possible then 10 days suffices without additional testing as long as the person does not develop symptoms, the guidelines say, and can end after seven days if no symptoms have developed and after receiving a negative test result.
Greene said the district still is deciding if attestations and temperature checks will come back. In Longview and Kelso, there will no longer be morning temperature checks or attestations.
While it is a little harder to interpret the rules this year Greene said, he’s excited for kids to return to class because the first day of school “is always such a special day.”
“It feels different this year for sure, but when you can have Friday night football again, it feels good,” Greene said.
Zorn said it took a lot of work to adapt to the multiple changes in the guidelines that came over the summer, but staff worked hard and it is “nice to get back to normal-ish.”