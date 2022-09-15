Rose Valley students to stay put in 2022, move to Catlin in 2023, amid construction delays

Supply chain issues are delaying Rose Valley Elementary renovations for a year, and students, who were previously slated to attend school in the decommissioned Catlin Elementary School this year, are scheduled to remain at Rose Valley instead.

The Kelso School District said in a news release this week the students at Rose Valley will spend the full 2022-23 school year at the Rose Valley Road school. Students were scheduled to move to Catlin on Oct. 11, but no longer will. Students have school Oct. 6, no school on Oct. 7 due to an in-service day, and then school again on Oct. 10, according to the district.

Transportation to and from Rose Valley will run the same as last year's bus schedule, the district said.

Starting in the fall of 2023, the students will transfer to the decommissioned Catlin Elementary School site.

Catlin Elementary has served as a temporary learning space during construction projects. Huntington and Beacon Hill students used the site while their construction finished as well.

Using a 2018 voter-approved bond for $98.6 million, Kelso School District has funded several school projects.

A newly refurbished Huntington Middle School is set to have students in seats by this October after about a year of a $30 million construction project to upgrade lights, floors and windows as well as adding an auxiliary gym.

Butler Acres Elementary School in January finished a $13 million rebuild and expansion. The newly built Lexington Elementary School also opened for students in August 2021, housing about 950 students and standing as a replacement for Beacon Hill and Catlin elementary schools.

The new Wallace Elementary School opened in December 2020 after a $28.5 million effort to replace the nearly 80-year-old building.