Rose Valley students fundraise to replace decades-old playground equipment

Kelso elementary students are taking on a $60,000 fundraising project to get new playground equipment, and they are $6,000 away from their goal.

Rose Valley Elementary School's playground set is in a state of disrepair, said Kirstin Ribelin, treasurer of the school's Parent-Teacher Organization that kickstarted the fundraiser.

"Some of it is downright unsafe," Ribelin said.

A 2018 bond passed in the Kelso School District covered costs to upgrade the Rose Valley building, but the bond did not cover new playground equipment. Ribelin said the current playground was installed nearly 30 years ago by the PTO group at that time.

Principal Brooke Henley gathered a committee of student volunteers made of fourth- and fifth-graders dedicated to the fundraising efforts. The school includes classes for kindergarten through fifth grade.

The students on the committee will be in middle school by the time the equipment is installed around 2023, but still gave up a few weekend mornings and their recesses to reach out to the community for donations.

"The children have a strong community sense," Henley said. "They're not doing this for themselves. They're thinking of their younger siblings, the younger students, and maybe even their own kids one day playing on this."

PTO President Brittany Shay said this fundraiser has been more successful than they expected. Since starting the project in January, they have reached $54,000 of their $60,000 goal.

How to donate What: Fundraiser for playground equipment at Rose Valley Elementary School in Kelso. Online: https://gofund.me/50680ced. In-person: Drop off checks at the school at 1502 Rose Valley Rd., Kelso or donate at Fibre Federal Credit Union under the account Rose Valley Elementary PTO.

"If we raise more, then we'll see if we can replace the other equipment," Shay said.

Shay and Ribelin's fifth-grade daughters joined the playground fundraising team, which has involved students researching and then writing letters to businesses and community leaders. The students also did outreach at school events, like a recent pancake breakfast at the school.

"This is completely an act of service," Ribelin said.

Many of the funds have come from businesses so far, but the largest donation to date was $25,000 offered by the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, Ribelin said.

Shay's daughter Alesana Shay said she joined because the younger students could not, and she wanted to make the playground safer for them. Her favorite part of fundraising so far has been marking their progress on the money meter.

"It's old and kids could get hurt on it," Alesana Shay said. "If we didn't install it now, the kids younger than us are going to need it."

Ribelin's daughter Madyson Ribelin said she also joined because she wanted to help make a difference for her younger peers at Rose Valley by replacing the old playground.

"It works, but it won't work for much longer," Madyson Ribelin said.

