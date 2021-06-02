Road donation helps expand Kalama schools' natural resources program

Learning time

That means more class time learning, and Stone plans to involve students in developing a new, larger trail system in the parcel as well.

“There’s a small trail system we’ve been building over the last 4 or 5 years, but we really want to touch base with some of other programs in the schools,” Stone said. “Next year students will take part in the work by talking with cross county coaches and PE teachers about how they’d like to utilize the forest.”

An outdoor classroom space and competition area for natural resources competitions is also on Stone’s wish list, as is a portable sawmill that students could put naturally felled trees into to learn the process. The road will bring those goals closer to reality.

Day said his class experience would be “quite a bit different” with a road, because he helped clear all the brush from the trails by hand to access the forest.

Stone said he started thinking about creating a natural resources class because he saw the undeveloped school forest and the local abundance of forestry jobs and wanted to help students make the connection.