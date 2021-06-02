Road donation helps expand Kalama schools' natural resources program

KALAMA — Schools typically get donations of pencils and paper, but students here stand to benefit from a much larger donation: A road to help expand the forestry program.
The effect “is going to be pretty dramatic,” said Kalama School District science teacher Chris Stone. He also leads the district’s the natural resources program, which started in 2017.
“Every year we have to go up and re-establish trails that got overgrown during the summer with blackberries,” Stone said. “We will keep doing it, but it will be very different having a road we can access year round.”
The donor asked to remain anonymous, and work on the road should wrap up in plenty of time for the new school year. It will let classes access more of the district’s 30-acre forested property that’s north of the middle and high schools.
Stone said improved access will mean more time for lessons about forestry and greater ease for sharing the forest will all grade levels.
Expanding program
While juniors and seniors can take a natural resources class, Stone has been working with other teachers in K-12 to work the forest into lesson plans. For example, kindergarteners recently helped plant trees.
All districts will follow masking and social distancing requirements, school officials said, and limit the number of family members who can attend the largely outdoor events.
“Hopefully in the future the site can be an outdoor classroom space for the whole district,” Stone said.
Senior Marcus Day took the natural resources class, which is a joint science and English class, in his junior year because he liked forestry and the hands-on nature of the course.
“Being able to go outside and spend a normal class outside, that was the most fun part,” he said. “It was definitely the high point of the day at school, because I don’t like sitting around.”
He said he got a lot more out of the program than he would have in a normal class, both physical skills and observation skills, like assignments to sit in nature and write “all the fine details you would never think about.”
“It’s just so different, especially for the people who are interested in doing more hands on stuff,” Day said. “I’m glad they have it.”
Stone said the access road will make some current lessons plans easier and allow him to expand the curriculum.
Students in the natural resources class learn about timber cruising, which is measuring trees to determine height and diameter and how many board feet of wood are in the tree.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
“Being able to access a variety of trees easily next year with the road, we won’t have to spend so much time removing blackberries and finding the plots we want to measure,” Stone said. “They’ll be accessible from the roadway.”
Learning time
That means more class time learning, and Stone plans to involve students in developing a new, larger trail system in the parcel as well.
“There’s a small trail system we’ve been building over the last 4 or 5 years, but we really want to touch base with some of other programs in the schools,” Stone said. “Next year students will take part in the work by talking with cross county coaches and PE teachers about how they’d like to utilize the forest.”
An outdoor classroom space and competition area for natural resources competitions is also on Stone’s wish list, as is a portable sawmill that students could put naturally felled trees into to learn the process. The road will bring those goals closer to reality.
Day said his class experience would be “quite a bit different” with a road, because he helped clear all the brush from the trails by hand to access the forest.
Stone said he started thinking about creating a natural resources class because he saw the undeveloped school forest and the local abundance of forestry jobs and wanted to help students make the connection.
“We talked with some local industries and they were advocating for a natural resources class to be taught and all those pieces kind of fell together,” Stone said. “They are constantly looking for new workers for the future, so having people that not only have had some experience in forestry but appreciate the work and have a desire to get a job in that industry, there are jobs available.”
As for the students who don’t want a career in forestry, Stone said the class and forest help foster an appreciation for the area’s natural beauty.
“It’s important for students to get that, not only for a career, but on a society basis,” he said. “To appreciate the forests we have in our area how forests play a role in streams and rivers that wind through the area.”
Day considered forestry, but ultimately plans to go into construction. However, he still appreciates “learning how nature works, how the ecosystem works and how it all goes together.”