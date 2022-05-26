Ridgefield announces new middle school principal as outgoing leader heads to Longview

RIDGEFIELD — Ian Mansfield is the new principal of View Ridge Middle School in Ridgefield. Mansfield replaces Tony Smith, who will start as principal of Cascade Middle School in Longview this fall, according to the Ridgefield School District.

Smith was principal at View Ridge for seven years, the district reports.

Mansfield is the current Skyview High School assistant principal in Vancouver, where he has worked since 2019. He taught middle school special education in Vancouver from 2011-15, and later oversaw the district's crisis prevention training, according to the Ridgefield School District.

Mansfield received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Willamette University in Salem.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.