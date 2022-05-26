 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Ridgefield announces new middle school principal as outgoing leader heads to Longview

  • 0

RIDGEFIELD — Ian Mansfield is the new principal of View Ridge Middle School in Ridgefield. Mansfield replaces Tony Smith, who will start as principal of Cascade Middle School in Longview this fall, according to the Ridgefield School District. 

Ian Mansfield

Ian Mansfield.

Smith was principal at View Ridge for seven years, the district reports. 

Mansfield is the current Skyview High School assistant principal in Vancouver, where he has worked since 2019. He taught middle school special education in Vancouver from 2011-15, and later oversaw the district's crisis prevention training, according to the Ridgefield School District.  

Tony Smith

Tony Smith.

Mansfield received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Willamette University in Salem. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

54 percent of Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court, new poll finds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News