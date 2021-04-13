Return to full in-person classes again postponed for Longview middle, high schoolers as COVID cases climb

Under state guidelines, whenever masks are off, students need to be six feet apart.

“Our rooms are only so big,” he said. “We can’t spread them out to eat.”

He said giving each half of the class 15 minutes for lunch doesn’t work well.

“My principal has been more than willing to help me figure it out … but it’s a big exposure risk,” he told the board.

Zorn said lunches are an area of concern that principals have identified.

“That’s the work that's being done right now to figure that out,” Zorn said.

Summer school seen as chance to make up lost classroom time All local schools are making plans to increase summer school offerings this year and into the future, supported by funds from the latest national stimulus package, to combat COVID-19 remote learning loss.

Support voiced

Others on the call thanked the board for continuing to follow the guidelines. Sherry Parsons said she was grateful the board was “listening to the science and encouraging everyone to wear masks and social distance and wash hands.”

“I know you get a lot of negatives on these meetings, but there are a lot of people out there who really appreciate what you are doing,” she told the board.

Zorn again asked the community to continue to abide by the COVID-19 recommendations, even though it's “very difficult.”

“This has gone on for a long time, but I really encourage people to continue to wear your mask in public, continue to watch the distancing when you’re in public and really encourage you to when you get that opportunity to get a vaccine to take advantage of that opportunity,” he said. “That will help us as a school district.”

