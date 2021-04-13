Return to full in-person classes again postponed for Longview middle, high schoolers as COVID cases climb

Longview middle and high schoolers will not return to full, in-person classes April 19 as planned due to rising case rates in Cowlitz County.
Superintendent Dan Zorn announced the change Monday night during a school board meeting.
“We are postponing return of middle and high school students until we get those numbers down to that (200 new cases per 100,000 people) level,” Zorn said. “With the vaccine becoming available to all people that are 16 years old and older, I think that we should begin to see a really good, positive impact.”
New state department of health guidelines allows students to sit three feet apart instead of six if the local new case rate is below 200 new cases per 100,000 residents or if students can be cohorted into isolated groups that do not interact.
Older students cannot be cohorted as they move between classes with individualized schedules, so state guidelines direct the district to wait until case rates drop. Middle and high school students originally were expected to be in class four days a week next week, but students cannot all fit into classrooms if they are six feet apart.
Parents react
Parents attending the virtual board meeting protested the decision. Anik St. Martin, who has two high school students and is a local health provider, said with “countless studies” showing schools are not a primary means of transmission, she wants older students to return to school.
“It is difficult as a mom at this point to look my kids in the eye and give them a sense of reassurance,” she said. “We’re telling and showing our kids that they don’t come first.”
Parent Stephanie Frost asked the board to allow middle and high school students “to return and see what happens.”
Longview and Toutle school districts announced they plan to bring students back to mostly full-time in-person learning my mid-April.
“At some point it seems like we have to move on,” she said. “They are not going to go back to school before June if you continue to go down this path.”
Parent Sean Turpin also asked the board to reject the state guidelines and put older students back in school for their mental health.
He said by April 19, “every educator who wanted a vaccine could have gotten it,” and said the board should “stop playing with fear and put our kids first.”
Two parents who also run in-home day care businesses said they have had no issues with COVID-19 transmission, and also called for all students to return to school.
In-person concerns
Teacher Kelly Johnsen said he believes the district hasn’t “thought all the things through about bringing the elementary kids back.”
Johnsen said with all students in his classroom three feet apart, there is no way for them to eat lunch without exposing one other.
Under state guidelines, whenever masks are off, students need to be six feet apart.
“Our rooms are only so big,” he said. “We can’t spread them out to eat.”
He said giving each half of the class 15 minutes for lunch doesn’t work well.
“My principal has been more than willing to help me figure it out … but it’s a big exposure risk,” he told the board.
Zorn said lunches are an area of concern that principals have identified.
“That’s the work that's being done right now to figure that out,” Zorn said.
Support voiced
Others on the call thanked the board for continuing to follow the guidelines. Sherry Parsons said she was grateful the board was “listening to the science and encouraging everyone to wear masks and social distance and wash hands.”
“I know you get a lot of negatives on these meetings, but there are a lot of people out there who really appreciate what you are doing,” she told the board.
Zorn again asked the community to continue to abide by the COVID-19 recommendations, even though it's “very difficult.”
“This has gone on for a long time, but I really encourage people to continue to wear your mask in public, continue to watch the distancing when you’re in public and really encourage you to when you get that opportunity to get a vaccine to take advantage of that opportunity,” he said. “That will help us as a school district.”