Retired Rainier High School principal will come back temporarily

RAINIER — Retired Rainier Junior/Senior High School Principal Graden Blue will be back in school after the school board chose him as the interim principal Monday.

In late September, Principal Michelle Tullock resigned for personal and health reasons. For the past two weeks, Superintendent Joseph Hattrick has been acting as principal.

Hattrick said while he enjoyed being back in schools, “I’m the first to admit that superintendent duties have been neglected this past two weeks. I have 330 unread emails.”

Blue will come out of retirement just until another interim principal is found or until the end of the school year, whichever comes first.

Graden said that while retirement is great, he is “looking forward to getting back and spending time with kids and staff. We have a great staff at the high school.”

The school board thanked Blue and welcomed him back.

Class sizes at the primary school also were up for review at the school board meeting and board members expressed concern about the larger sizes.

However, Hudson Park Elementary Principal Megan Keplinger said there are no classes with more than 30 students in them, and the school district has been higher than it is now.