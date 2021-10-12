Retired Rainier High School principal will come back temporarily

RAINIER — Retired Rainier Junior/Senior High School Principal Graden Blue will be back in school after the school board chose him as the interim principal Monday.
In late September, Principal Michelle Tullock resigned for personal and health reasons. For the past two weeks, Superintendent Joseph Hattrick has been acting as principal.
Hattrick said while he enjoyed being back in schools, “I’m the first to admit that superintendent duties have been neglected this past two weeks. I have 330 unread emails.”
Blue will come out of retirement just until another interim principal is found or until the end of the school year, whichever comes first.
Graden said that while retirement is great, he is “looking forward to getting back and spending time with kids and staff. We have a great staff at the high school.”
The school board thanked Blue and welcomed him back.
Class sizes at the primary school also were up for review at the school board meeting and board members expressed concern about the larger sizes.
However, Hudson Park Elementary Principal Megan Keplinger said there are no classes with more than 30 students in them, and the school district has been higher than it is now.
“Class sizes are appropriate and we do not need additional staff,” she told the board. “But we need substitutes. It’s been really, really tough this year ... and our system stops when we don’t have subs.”
“I’m thankful for the staff that we have,” she said.
Board members Rod Harding and Christina Hendricks said they still feel some classes are too large and with the year of lost learning, students should be in smaller classes to help them catch up.
Board members Noel Hisey and Elizabeth Richardson pointed out the district was having trouble filling positions because of a nationwide educator shortage.
“We did what we could the best way we could,” Hisey said. “We just need to be patient. Hopefully people out there will step up.”