KALAMA — The steady rain Friday didn't damper the celebratory mood at the Kalama High School graduation — though it may have hurried the speakers.

School staff, family and community members gathered under umbrellas in Chinook Stadium to honor the 74 graduates.

The class of 2023 made it through many obstacles before crossing the stage Friday night, including the COVID-19 pandemic and online learning, said Elyse DiCristina, one of the four valedictorians. Students moved to virtual school during their freshman year, and some didn't return to the classroom until spring 2021.

DiCristina told the crowd that experience taught many students time management.

"Our ability to complete educational requirements and support each other through a world-wide pandemic also demonstrates our resilience as a class," she said.

The path to graduation was "long and exhausting" but worth it, DiCristina said.

"As our class has undergone a variety of obstacles on our journey to graduation, I believe the strength we have gained shall allow us to flourish and continue to make a positive impact within our communities," she said.

Graduates walk onto the field at the beginning of the Kalama High School commencement ceremony at Chinook Stadium on Friday, June 9, in Kalama. Levi Martinez and Irene Martinez take a selfie after walking down the aisle at the Kalama High School commencement ceremony at Chinook Stadium on Friday, June 9, in Kalama. Valedictorian Elyse DiCristina delivers her speech to her classmates, staff and audience at the Kalama High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 9. Other Valedictorians included Elliana Norton, Alena Ross and Ellie Shipley. Ren Cruser hugs a staff member after receiving a faculty award at the 2023 Kalama Commencement Ceremony on Friday, June 9 at Chinook Stadium. A man videos a portion of the Kalama High School Graduation at Chinook Stadium on Friday. Two graduates laugh as they walk down the aisle together at the Kalama High School Commencement Ceremony on Friday. Principal Heidi Bunker sports Kalama-themed Converse sneakers at the Kalama High School Commencement on Friday, June 9, at Chinook Stadium.

During the ceremony Principal Heidi Bunker recognized students who received an overall total of more than $900,000 in scholarships, nearly 20 students who graduated with associate degrees and four students who enlisted in the military.

As faculty representative, Elliana Norton thanked numerous teachers who supported students with their caring, enthusiasm and dedication.

Norton recognized the impact of Spanish teacher Sheila Stuhlsatz, nicknamed Maestra by her students and colleagues, who died in April after a long battle with cancer.

"She was well loved, caring, kind and helped reassure and guide those who needed it," Norton said. "She will never be forgotten."

Student speaker Irene Martinez took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about Kalama's longrunning tradition of the Grandmother's Tea event in elementary school; decorating rockets in middle school; and attending football games.

Little moments together became "core memories" that let classmates grow closer together, Martinez said.

"We've been through a lot but had each other each step of the way," she said.

Many of the graduates, along with dozens in the crowd, attended Kalama schools their entire 13-year academic career, Bunker demonstrated when she asked former Chinooks to stand.

Graduates' years at Kalama schools didn't just further their academic education, but instilled a foundation of critical thinking and responsibility for the future, Bunker said.

Leadership representative Jenah Wolf told her fellow graduates to never stray away from their passions.

"I encourage each one of you to strive to be the best version of yourself," she said.