Families can start enrolling their young students in Longview's free full-day kindergarten programs as of this month, the district said.

Longview School District's kindergarten enrollment opened March 1, with the district hoping for families to register as soon as possible to secure a spot. Enrollment works on a first-come first-served basis.

Students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 21. Bus stop locations can be found on findmyschool.us/longviewwa.

Longview's transitional kindergarten program "Kinder Bridge" has also opened for registration, with full-day classes starting Sept. 18.

The early learning program is aimed at families with 4-year-old children who may not qualify for federal assistance but also cannot afford the notoriously high costs of private preschool.

Students must be 4 years old by Aug. 29 to be eligible for the first-come first-served enrollment in "Kinder Bridge."

Families and caregivers who have filled out an application and are interested in learning more about transitional kindergarten can attend student screenings at one of Longview's schools.

The screening appointments, held between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1, will guide families on the program and process of enrolling. Parent meetings are also an option between Sept. 5 and Sept. 8, the district said.

Paper documents can be collected at the school district office, 2715 Lilac St., or at the Broadway Learning Center, 1410 8th Ave.

Required documents for kindergarten alone include: the child’s birth certificate, immunization records and two forms proving residency such as a utility bill, signed lease or mortgage statement.

The Longview School District website, www.longviewschools.com, lists options for online enrollment and more information about how to enter the school system.