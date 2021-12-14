Rainier teachers to get $1,000 pandemic bonus

RAINIER — Rainier school staff will see a $1,000 pandemic bonus to help wellness and retention, Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said Monday.

The money is part of the district’s $1.8 million federal emergency pandemic grant. Each staff member will get the stipend for a total cost to the district of about $106,000. The board approved memorandums of understanding for the district’s two unions to dispense the money Monday.

Hattrick said the district is not yet eligible for the state test-to-stay program, which allows students to stay in school after an in-school COVID-19 exposure if they follow testing protocols. He said the option is only open to districts with universal masking in place, and Rainier’s masking compliance is too low.

Another obstacle is the Rainier ZIP code only has a 33% vaccination rate, he said, the lowest of the county.

The board once again discussed board member attendance and directed board chair Elaine Placido to follow up with board vice chair Kari Hollander, who has been attending meetings remotely after starting a business in Texas.

At past meetings, Hollander said despite her new business she still is a Rainier resident. She was re-elected to another four-year term in June.

Other board members raised the question of Hollander’s residency Monday night and the potential of a recall campaign. The board also discussed the possibility of changing the current board attendance policy to specify whether attendance needed to be remote or in-person.

“There is no clear way for us as fellow board members to decide if someone is or is not a resident and we have no policy to say you have to attend the meeting in a certain way,” Placido said.

Board member Rod Harding said he’d like to see changes to the way public comment is handled.

“The way we’re handling it doesn’t appear to be friendly and I want to make it more friendly for people who are making comments to the board,” he said.

Board member Christina Hendricks agreed, saying her experience commenting as a citizen was unconformable.

Placido said while there was nothing in board policy that required friendliness, there is currently a difference in policy language and the pink forms the board uses for public comment at meetings and she would like to see it lined up.

The district also got a clean audit result, the board heard Monday night.

