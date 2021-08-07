Rainier Superintendent: District does not have control over mask mandate

RAINIER — Rainier Superintendent Joseph Hattrick wants families to know the district “feels the same frustration” with changing state mask mandates and other COVID-19 rules, but the board and schools are bound to follow the mandates and rules.
Friday he said that while there is a tendency to lay blame on the local board, they “have a duty” to follow laws. As everybody has similar goals to get kids in school and learning, he sees a “need to focus on that” and make sure lawmakers hear what citizens want.
“I want to help the community get those messages to the state,” he said. He plans to provide resources such as letter templates for community members to send to Gov. Kate Brown and lawmakers.
Hattrick plans to send a letter to the community laying out what the mandates are and what sanctions the district will face if it does not follow the rules.
“We want everyone to know that our commitment is to adhere to our plan to return all of Rainier’s students to school, in-person for full day learning,” Hattrick wrote in the letter. “This goal extends to full access to a regular sports roll-out for all season, full access to all of the other important extra-curricular activities, and learning opportunities that our Rainier students find so important to their overall learning experience.”
On July 22, the Oregon Department of Education released guidelines calling for wearing masks “strongly advised,” but not required. However, Brown then announced a statewide mask mandate due to the spread of the delta variant. That order trumped the ODE guidance.
Hattrick said ODE and the health department plan to review that policy “at least monthly for a shift back to local decision-making.”
“Districts being required to go from having local control to having little local control following the Governor’s mandate has been a challenge and very disappointing,” Hattrick wrote in the letter.
He told TDN Friday that “I get a statewide mandate, but our state is so diverse. It’s important to keep that in mind.”
“We need to see how small community boards can work with the larger government to do what’s best for kids,” he said, as small districts such as Rainier have different needs for students. Hattrick said he has reached out directly to Brown, but has not heard back. He plans to present a letter template to the school board at its Monday meeting that they could send to Brown encouraging local control.
While the district still has control over whether to mandate masks at recess and at before- and after-school activities, the board will discuss that at its Monday meeting, Hattrick said.
Sanctions such as a $500 per day, per incident fine, a loss of liability coverage, and individual discipline to educators or administrators by the state could be brought against districts that flout mandates, Hattrick said. While he waits for state clarification on what an “incident” is, Hattrick said it could be construed to mean each unmasked person, so the district might face a fine up up $500,000 per day if all 1,000 people on campus on any given day do not wear masks.
Overall, Hattrick said he wants to focus on the excitement of having students back in-person, full time.
“Rainier School District is committed to supporting our learning community, our students, staff and community while we communicate the truth about the mandates,” Hattrick wrote in the letter. “We share in the disappointment of our community and will continue to advocate for our district at the state level while protecting the district by following such mandates that are outside of local control.”