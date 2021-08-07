Rainier Superintendent: District does not have control over mask mandate

Hattrick said ODE and the health department plan to review that policy “at least monthly for a shift back to local decision-making.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Districts being required to go from having local control to having little local control following the Governor’s mandate has been a challenge and very disappointing,” Hattrick wrote in the letter.

He told TDN Friday that “I get a statewide mandate, but our state is so diverse. It’s important to keep that in mind.”

“We need to see how small community boards can work with the larger government to do what’s best for kids,” he said, as small districts such as Rainier have different needs for students. Hattrick said he has reached out directly to Brown, but has not heard back. He plans to present a letter template to the school board at its Monday meeting that they could send to Brown encouraging local control.

While the district still has control over whether to mandate masks at recess and at before- and after-school activities, the board will discuss that at its Monday meeting, Hattrick said.