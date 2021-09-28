 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rainier seeking new Junior-Senior High School principal
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Rainier seeking new Junior-Senior High School principal

{{featured_button_text}}
Empty Rainier field stock

Rainier High School's sport fields sits empty in this March 2020 file photo after school and sports were put on hold due to COVID-19. 

 McKenna Morin

The Rainier School District is seeking a new Junior-Senior High School principal and will hire more special education staff after the board approved the actions Monday night.

Local schools preparing for Oct. 18 vaccine mandate deadline

Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said current principal Michelle Tullock is resigning for personal and health reasons. A job listing for an interim principal has been posted, but Hattrick said he will take on the duties until someone can be hired.

“It’s not ideal, but I am willing to step into the role,” he said of the added duties, adding his family is aware it could mean 12- and 14-hour days until a replacement is found. 

Hattrick also asked parents not to yell at or be aggressive with staff when contacted about school COVID-19 exposures.

Rainier pool opening again on pause, district plans to move foward

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It’s been a stressful time at the district around quarantine and with confusion about quarantine and processes,” he said.

So far in September, 26 people, staff and students, tested positive for COVD-19, resulting in 213 quarantines. Every day in the last week, Hattrick said the district has gotten a report of at least one positive case.

“When we talk about masks and vaccines, we do this to protect our students, their families and staff,” Hattrick said.

He said “our secretaries, our teachers, our administrators and our support staff are truly doing the best that they can to ensure everybody’s safety,” and the level of harassment they are getting is not deserved or acceptable.

“Staff is being swore at and put through a tremendous amount of stress, and the people who are doing the yelling are parents,” Hattrick said. “Again, our kids are watching.”

Rainier School Board sends letter to state advocating more local power

Hattrick again asked for people to treat each other with grace and respect in a stressful time.

“Getting aggressive with staff is not going to help the situation,” he said.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This ‘Cotton Castle’ in Turkey could have healing powers

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Allegations against Castle Rock teacher unfounded, district says
Education

Allegations against Castle Rock teacher unfounded, district says

Greene said the allegations made on Facebook last week quickly took off, amassing nearly a thousand comments and prompting calls to the school district that took days to handle. Some calls came from outside the community and even outside the state, he said, from as far away as Michigan and Illinois. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News