Rainier seeking new Junior-Senior High School principal

The Rainier School District is seeking a new Junior-Senior High School principal and will hire more special education staff after the board approved the actions Monday night.

Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said current principal Michelle Tullock is resigning for personal and health reasons. A job listing for an interim principal has been posted, but Hattrick said he will take on the duties until someone can be hired.

“It’s not ideal, but I am willing to step into the role,” he said of the added duties, adding his family is aware it could mean 12- and 14-hour days until a replacement is found.

Hattrick also asked parents not to yell at or be aggressive with staff when contacted about school COVID-19 exposures.

“It’s been a stressful time at the district around quarantine and with confusion about quarantine and processes,” he said.

So far in September, 26 people, staff and students, tested positive for COVD-19, resulting in 213 quarantines. Every day in the last week, Hattrick said the district has gotten a report of at least one positive case.

“When we talk about masks and vaccines, we do this to protect our students, their families and staff,” Hattrick said.