The Rainier Junior Senior High School JV History Bowl team earned second place for small schools at the National History Bowl held in Arlington, Virginia, in April.
The team has qualified for the International History Olympiad in Rome, Italy in July.
To help support the team in making this trip, send donations to RJSHS History Bowl Team, 28170 Old Rainier Rd., Rainier, OR 97048.
